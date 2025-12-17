Natalee Holloway's Killer Joran van der Sloot Attempts Suicide In 'The Toughest Prison in the World' — 'I Didn't Want to Live Anymore'

Natalee Holloway's killer Joran van der Sloot has attempted to take his own life inside a maximum-security Peruvian prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officials at Challapalca prison confirmed van der Sloot, 38, was discovered with a portion of a blanket tied around his neck on Friday, December 12 while guards were serving breakfast to inmates.

The convicted murderer was said to be on the brink of death at the time prison guards intervened.