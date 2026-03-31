Tiger Woods 'Seeking Treatment' After Horrifying Rollover Car Crash — As Golf Icon Pleads 'Not Guilty' to DUI

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he wrote. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally," he continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

The professional golfer did not specify what he would be seeking treatment for at this time.