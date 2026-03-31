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Home > Ticker > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods 'Seeking Treatment' After Horrifying Rollover Car Crash — As Golf Icon Pleads 'Not Guilty' to DUI

Tiger Woods confirmed he will be seeking 'treatment' after his latest arrest.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods confirmed he will be seeking 'treatment' after his latest arrest.

March 31 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods announced his plans to "seek treatment" and "focus" on his health after pleading "not guilty" to DUI following his latest arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, March 31, Woods took to his Instagram Story and somberly shared that he understands the "seriousness of the situation" he found himself in after reportedly being caught with pills in his pocket after his rollover car accident earlier this month.

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Tiger Woods Vows to 'Seek Treatment' After Arrest

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Tiger Woods expressed his desire to return to a 'healthier, stronger and more focused place' in life.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods expressed his desire to return to a 'healthier, stronger and more focused place' in life.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he wrote. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally," he continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

The professional golfer did not specify what he would be seeking treatment for at this time.

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Inside Tiger Woods' Car Crash and DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in March.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in March.

On Friday, March 27, Woods, 50, was involved in a two-car rollover accident in Florida after reportedly attempting to pass a truck hauling a trailer on a narrow road. His SUV flipped onto its side in the wreck and Woods was forced to crawl out through one of the vehicle's windows.

Police confirmed Woods was not injured in the accident.

However, when authorities arrived, the golfer exhibited "severe" signs of impairment, including "sweating profusely" and acting lethargic. His eyes also appeared glassy and bloodshot, according to cops.

While he passed a breathalyzer test and claimed he had not consumed any alcohol that day before driving, pills identified as hydrocodone – a prescription opioid used for severe pain – were found on his person and he admitted to sometimes taking them.

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Tiger Woods was charged with DUI and refusal to take a lawful test.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was charged with DUI and refusal to take a lawful test.

Woods was taken into police custody where he reportedly refused to take a blood or urine test. He was later charged with driving under the influence, refusal to take a lawful test and property damage in connection with the accident.

As Radar previously reported, a legal expert confirmed that his failure to take a urine test could "give prosecutors more ammunition as they will argue that the refusal shows consciousness of guilt."

"From a defense standpoint, there are other reasons Woods initially refused, such as distrust of the process or legal caution," the lawyer added at the time. "This also deprived the prosecution of concrete chemical evidence, which can make their case more difficult to prove."

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Tiger Woods pleaded 'not guilty' to DUI.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods pleaded 'not guilty' to DUI.

According to AP News, Woods entered a written plea of "not guilty" for driving under the influence some time after his arrest and release from jail.

He reportedly plans to waive his appearance during an arraignment hearing scheduled for April.

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