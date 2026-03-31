EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth 'Went to Her Grave Believing Her Favorite Son Andrew Was Innocent of Epstein-Linked Crimes'

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations and settled a civil case in New York in 2022 for a sum widely reported to be around $15million, without accepting any liability.

The controversy intensified following his widely criticized 2019 Newsnight interview with journalist Emily Maitlis, in which he addressed the claims.

Despite mounting public scrutiny, the Queen is understood to have maintained her confidence in her son.

A royal source said: "The Queen went to her grave believing her favorite son Andrew was innocent of Epstein-linked crimes – that belief never wavered, even as pressure mounted from all sides."

The source added: "For her, this was deeply personal. She saw Andrew first and foremost as her son, and that shaped how she viewed the allegations. Even in the face of damaging headlines and that Newsnight interview, she held firm to the view that he had not behaved improperly."