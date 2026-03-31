EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kendra Duggar's Broken Life — Ex-TV Star Confesses to 'Not Sleeping, Eating' and 'Using IVs' for Nutrition in Emotional Jail Call with Disgraced Husband Joseph
March 31 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Kendra Duggar is crumbling, RadarOnline.com can report, after the arrest of her husband, Joseph, on charges of sexually molesting a minor.
The reality show wife has confessed the former 19 Kids and Counting star's arrest has left her weak in mind and body.
Kendra Duggar's Emotional State
Joseph bonded out of jail on Tuesday, March 31, nearly two weeks after he was first arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and then transferred to Bay County, Florida, to face the charges.
While waiting for his transfer, Joseph, 31, was kept in solitary confinement in the Washington County jail. The only person he was able to contact was his 27-year-old wife.
In jail phone calls obtained by Radar, Kendra confessed to Joseph she was not handling the sudden arrest and scandal well.
"You know how I am with anxiety," she said on the phone. "And this is a whole other level that I've experienced in my entire life. It's a moment-to-moment battle. One moment I could be fine, and then the next moment, absolutely beside myself."
Kendra Duggar's Nutritional Needs
Joseph tried to calm her nerves on the other end of the line, speaking softly and offering words of encouragement. But Kendra shared that she is unable to read, sleep, or eat. She has resorted to relying on IV injections just to get her necessary nutrition.
"I'm going to possibly get more IV's. I got one already," she told Joseph during one phone call, before adding that she's purposely keeping to herself. "I don't want to see anybody. I thought about it."
Kendra did let one person in to help, her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, who has been taking care of her.
"I think I was kind of spiraling downhill, and thankfully, she brought food up to me," Kendra continued. "I can’t be by myself for too long."
Joseph Duggar Gets Out of Jail
Luckily for her, Joseph has since been released. He made his first appearance in a Florida court on Tuesday, March 31, and pleaded "not guilty."
A judge set his bond at $600,000 – $100,000 for the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and a whopping $500,000 on the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."
It's not known who paid that fee, or who picked him up from jail, but he was no longer in the Bay County inmate system as of that afternoon.
Kendra Duggar Faces Charges
But the accusations against Joseph aren't over, as he and wife Kendra both face child endangerment charges after a routine inspection found the couple had allegedly placed locks on the outside of their children's bedroom doors.
Following the discovery, officials with the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) removed the children from the couple's care.
According to Jamie E. Wright, Los Angeles lawyer and the founder of Wright Law Firm, Child Protective Services (CPS) and law enforcement agencies will now "scrutinize the environment, supervisory actions, [and] previous knowledge," from the adults in the family as they determine whether or not anyone else close to the kids "had a duty to report their suspicions of abuse."