EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kendra Duggar's Broken Life — Ex-TV Star Confesses to 'Not Sleeping, Eating' and 'Using IVs' for Nutrition in Emotional Jail Call with Disgraced Husband Joseph

Joseph bonded out of jail on Tuesday, March 31, nearly two weeks after he was first arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and then transferred to Bay County, Florida, to face the charges.

While waiting for his transfer, Joseph, 31, was kept in solitary confinement in the Washington County jail. The only person he was able to contact was his 27-year-old wife.

In jail phone calls obtained by Radar, Kendra confessed to Joseph she was not handling the sudden arrest and scandal well.

"You know how I am with anxiety," she said on the phone. "And this is a whole other level that I've experienced in my entire life. It's a moment-to-moment battle. One moment I could be fine, and then the next moment, absolutely beside myself."