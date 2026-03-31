Joseph Duggar Released From Police Custody After Judge Set Disgraced TV Star's Bond for $600K During First Court Appearance for Child Molestation Charges

A Bay County Sheriff's Office insider confirmed to Radar the former 19 Kids and Counting star bonded out on Tuesday, March 31. During his court appearance, Joseph appeared via Zoom in a traditional gray striped inmate uniform.

The judge set his bond at $600,000 – $100,000 for the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and a whopping $500,000 on the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."

The disgraced Duggar son was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and must have supervised contact with any other minors, including the four children he shares with his wife, Kendra Duggar.

Joseph's next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.