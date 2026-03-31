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Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Joseph Duggar Released From Police Custody After Judge Set Disgraced TV Star's Bond for $600K During First Court Appearance for Child Molestation Charges

Mugshot of Joseph Duggar
Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Duggar was released from custody following his first court appearance.

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March 31 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar has been released from police custody after a judge set the disgraced reality star's bond at $600K, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 31-year-old entered a "not guilty" plea moments before he made his first court appearance in Florida on charges he sexually molested a nine-year-old girl in 2020.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar was released from police custody after he bonded out.

A Bay County Sheriff's Office insider confirmed to Radar the former 19 Kids and Counting star bonded out on Tuesday, March 31. During his court appearance, Joseph appeared via Zoom in a traditional gray striped inmate uniform.

The judge set his bond at $600,000 – $100,000 for the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and a whopping $500,000 on the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."

The disgraced Duggar son was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and must have supervised contact with any other minors, including the four children he shares with his wife, Kendra Duggar.

Joseph's next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.

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Joseph Duggar Alleged Crime Details

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Source: @fourteenthjudicialcircuito1005/youtube

Joseph Duggar made his first court appearance via Zoom.

The ex-TLC star was arrested earlier on March 18, after he allegedly molested a young girl during a Florida vacation. According to police, during the getaway, Joseph allegedly asked the child to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket."

He is accused of having "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals." Joseph was booked at Washington County jail, where he had been kept under constant watch, with guards said to be checking on him hourly.

In a jail-line recorded phone call two days after his arrest, Joseph confessed to his wife, "I'm in solitary," and revealed he would spend "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the facility.

Soon after his arrest, Kendra also found herself in cuffs, as she was booked into custody at an Arkansas detention facility and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and 4 counts of false imprisonment.

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Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar 'Heartbroken' Over Situation

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The disgraced reality star has been accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

The charges against Kendra, who also bonded out, are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her husband is expected to face, according to a family spokesperson.

Joseph's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, spoke out following their son's arrest and confessed they were "heartbroken over this entire situation."

A spokesperson added, "Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time.

Jim Bob and Michelle were also shaken following their eldest son Josh Duggar's 2021 conviction on child pornography charges; the controversial couple labeled the "entire ordeal very grievous" at the time.

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Photo of Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/instagram;

Joseph Duggar's parents are said to be 'heartbroken' over the situation.

In a throwback clip from the family's now-canceled reality series, a younger Joseph casually admitted he leaned on Josh for advice.

"I go to my dad and Josh for advice, so it's kinda neat they come to me for advice this time," Joseph said at the time.

While the earliest release date for Josh is 2032, his younger brother may face life behind bars, as Florida has some of the strictest child molestation laws in the nation.

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