Inside the Twisted Ties Between Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra's Families — As Couple Faces Possible Prison Time Over 'Child Endangerment' Allegations

Kendra is the oldest of nine children born to Pastor Paul Caldwell and his wife, Christina.

He was a pastor at a church in Virginia before relocating to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to found the Lighthouse Baptist Church in 2008. It was at his church that Joe and Kendra first met.

The Caldwells raised their brood in Siloam Springs, not far from the massive Duggar family compound in Tontitown.

The two families were once incredibly close, both socially and religiously. Paul officiated Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding to Austin Forsyth on May 26, 2017, as well as Joe and Kendra's nuptials in September of that year.

Paul and Jim Bob Duggar reportedly had a major falling out around 2020 and no longer speak.