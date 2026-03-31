Joseph Duggar Enters Not Guilty Plea to Child Molestation Charges — As Disgraced Reality Star's Bond Is Set at $600K During First Court Appearance

Joseph appeared in court via Zoom in a traditional gray striped inmate uniform.

A judge set his bond at $600,000 – $100,000 for the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and a whopping $500,000 on the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."

The second charge could lead to life in prison for the 31-year-old, due to the age of the victim at the time.

Joseph was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, and must have supervised contact around any other minors – including his own children.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.