Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar 'Praying' for Son Joseph's Alleged Victim and Focused On 'Loving Their Family' — After Ex-Reality Star's Arrest on Child Molestation Charges

According to a spokesperson for the controversial family, both Jim and Michelle are "heartbroken over this entire situation."

"Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time," the spokesperson added, referring to Joseph's wife, Kendra Duggar, who was also arrested just two days later. At the time, she was booked into custody at an Arkansas detention facility.'

The pair was both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and 4 counts of false imprisonment.

The spokesperson noted: "They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many."