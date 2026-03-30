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Home > News > Jim Bob Duggar

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar 'Praying' for Son Joseph's Alleged Victim and Focused On 'Loving Their Family' — After Ex-Reality Star's Arrest on Child Molestation Charges

Photo of Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar, Joseph Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/instagram; mega

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are sending their prayers to their son's alleged young victim.

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March 30 2026, Updated 6:45 p.m. ET

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Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are praying over the young girl their son, Joseph Duggar, is said to have molested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple has finally spoken out after Joseph, 31, was arrested earlier this month and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

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Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Statement

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Photo of Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/instagram

The couple revealed they are 'praying' for their son's alleged vicitm.

According to a spokesperson for the controversial family, both Jim and Michelle are "heartbroken over this entire situation."

"Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time," the spokesperson added, referring to Joseph's wife, Kendra Duggar, who was also arrested just two days later. At the time, she was booked into custody at an Arkansas detention facility.'

The pair was both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and 4 counts of false imprisonment.

The spokesperson noted: "They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many."

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Joseph Duggar Jail Details

Joseph Duggar in jail
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph Duggar was arrested earlier this month and accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl.

On March 18, Joseph was arrested in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a Florida vacation in 2020. According to police, during the getaway, Joseph allegedly asked the young girl to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket."

He is then said to have "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals." Joseph was booked at Washington County jail, where he had been kept under constant watch, with guards said to be checking on him hourly.

During a jail-line recorded phone call on March 20, Joseph confessed to his wife, "I'm in solitary," and noted he would spend "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the facility.

He added at the time: "Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night."

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Kendra Duggar mugshot
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, was arrested two days later on 'unrelated' charges.

During the call, Joseph informed his wife he had been keeping busy "reading the Bible." The former 19 Kids and Counting star has since been released from jail, where he was awaiting transfer to Florida. However, he's not currently listed in the Bay County, Florida, inmate registry.

As for his wife, who bonded out, a family spokesperson claimed the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her husband is expected to face.

"She's not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime," they explained.

Joseph could find himself spending the rest of his life behind bars, as Florida has some of the strictest child molestation laws in the nation.

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Jim Bob Duggar's Wants Rapists 'Executed'

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Photo of Jim Bob Duggar
Source: TLC

In 2002, Jim Bob Duggar revealed he would want to see rapists 'executed'

According to information obtained by the Muscaw Law Group in Naples, if the victim is less than 12 years of age, and the offender is 18 years of age or older, the crime is considered a "life felony."

However, if it were up to Jim Bob, 60, anyone convicted of sexual assault would face death. During his failed Senate run in 2002, the father-of-19 was asked about his position on abortion, rape, and incest."

"If a woman is raped, the rapist should be executed instead of the innocent unborn baby," Jim Bob said at the time. "... Rape and incest represent heinous crimes and, as such, should be treated as capital crimes. The developing infant committed no crime and should be allowed to live."

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