Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jim Bob Duggar
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Bob Duggar Declared 'Rapists Should Be Executed' During His Failed Senate Run — As 'Pedo' Son Joseph Languishes in Jail After Allegedly Molesting Child

Photo of Jim Bob Duggar, Mugshot of Joseph Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/instagram; Washington County Sheriff's Department

Jim Bob Duggar made his opinion on rapists quite clear during his Senate run.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jim Bob Duggar made it clear he wanted all rapists to be put to death for their vile crimes during his failed Senate run in 2002, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former reality star's comments have resurfaced after his son, Joseph Duggar, was arrested and accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl during a Florida vacation in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Rapist Should Be Executed'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jim Bob Duggar
Source: TLC

Jim Bob Duggar once declared he would like to see rapists be 'excuted.'

Previously, a user on Reddit found Jim Bob's response to a question that put the focus on rape and incest, and the punishment those who commit those horrid acts should suffer.

In a Q&A format, the 19 Kids and Counting alum was asked, "What is your abortion position, and specifically, where do you stand on rape, incest, and threat to a mother’s health?"

"If a woman is raped, the rapist should be executed instead of the innocent unborn baby," Jim Bob said at the time. "... Rape and incest represent heinous crimes and, as such, should be treated as capital crimes. The developing infant committed no crime and should be allowed to live."

It was not a good ending for Jim Bob, who lost the Senate race to incumbent Senator Tim Hutchinson in a lopsided defeat. The 60-year-old ran for office again in 2006 and 2021, losing both times.

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Bob Duggar's Reaction to Son Josh's Sick Acts

Jim Bob Duggar ran for Senate in 2002, losing badly to Tim Hutchinson.
Source: Jim Bob.info

Jim Bob Duggar ran for Senate in 2002, losing badly to Tim Hutchinson.

Following Jim Bob's son Josh Duggar's 2021 conviction on child pornography charges, he and his wife, Michelle, called the "entire ordeal very grievous."

"As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children," the parents noted at the time; however, Jim Bob steered clear of calling for his eldest son's death for his crimes. Instead, the controversial couple visited Josh behind bars at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas.

"They were there for at least five hours," an eyewitness told The U.S. Sun at the time. "Jim Bob was leaning back with his arm across the chair, his wife kinda tucked into his side."

Josh's brothers, Joseph and David, were also said to have visited the disgraced star.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/instagram

Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle, have yet to respond to their son Joseph's shocking arrest.

Now, 4 years later, on March 18, Joseph has found himself in the same predicament after he was arrested in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a child.

According to police, during the getaway in 2020, Joseph allegedly asked the young girl to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket." He is then said to have "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."

Joseph was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. Just two days later, Joseph's wife, Kendra, was also cuffed and booked into custody at an Arkansas detention facility.'

The couple was both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and 4 counts of false imprisonment.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Nancy Guthrie has not been seen since January 31.

'Needle in a Haystack': Hope in Nancy Guthrie Search Plummets — as Private Investigator Warns Case Could Never Be Solved

Photo of Nicole Kidman

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Slapping Potential Lovers With NDAs' As She Gets Set to Re-Enter Dating Scene 'With a Vengeance'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Mugshot of Kendra Duggar
Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department

Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, was also arrested.

In response, a family spokesperson claimed the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her 31-year-old husband is expected to face in Florida.

"She's not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime," the spokesperson noted.

In an eerie unearthed moment from the now-canceled TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, Jim Bob was captured putting Joseph on a pedestal, claiming at the time, "Joseph is somebody that could stand alone if there were situations that he needed to. We really believe he will do what's right in any given situation."

While Jim Bob has yet to respond to the latest Duggar arrest, Joseph's sister, Jill, responded, "We are shocked and heartbroken... We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.