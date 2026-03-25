EXCLUSIVE: Jim Bob Duggar Declared 'Rapists Should Be Executed' During His Failed Senate Run — As 'Pedo' Son Joseph Languishes in Jail After Allegedly Molesting Child
March 25 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Jim Bob Duggar made it clear he wanted all rapists to be put to death for their vile crimes during his failed Senate run in 2002, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former reality star's comments have resurfaced after his son, Joseph Duggar, was arrested and accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl during a Florida vacation in 2020.
'The Rapist Should Be Executed'
Previously, a user on Reddit found Jim Bob's response to a question that put the focus on rape and incest, and the punishment those who commit those horrid acts should suffer.
In a Q&A format, the 19 Kids and Counting alum was asked, "What is your abortion position, and specifically, where do you stand on rape, incest, and threat to a mother’s health?"
"If a woman is raped, the rapist should be executed instead of the innocent unborn baby," Jim Bob said at the time. "... Rape and incest represent heinous crimes and, as such, should be treated as capital crimes. The developing infant committed no crime and should be allowed to live."
It was not a good ending for Jim Bob, who lost the Senate race to incumbent Senator Tim Hutchinson in a lopsided defeat. The 60-year-old ran for office again in 2006 and 2021, losing both times.
Jim Bob Duggar's Reaction to Son Josh's Sick Acts
Following Jim Bob's son Josh Duggar's 2021 conviction on child pornography charges, he and his wife, Michelle, called the "entire ordeal very grievous."
"As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children," the parents noted at the time; however, Jim Bob steered clear of calling for his eldest son's death for his crimes. Instead, the controversial couple visited Josh behind bars at FCI Seagoville near Dallas, Texas.
"They were there for at least five hours," an eyewitness told The U.S. Sun at the time. "Jim Bob was leaning back with his arm across the chair, his wife kinda tucked into his side."
Josh's brothers, Joseph and David, were also said to have visited the disgraced star.
Now, 4 years later, on March 18, Joseph has found himself in the same predicament after he was arrested in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a child.
According to police, during the getaway in 2020, Joseph allegedly asked the young girl to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket." He is then said to have "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."
Joseph was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. Just two days later, Joseph's wife, Kendra, was also cuffed and booked into custody at an Arkansas detention facility.'
The couple was both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and 4 counts of false imprisonment.
In response, a family spokesperson claimed the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her 31-year-old husband is expected to face in Florida.
"She's not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime," the spokesperson noted.
In an eerie unearthed moment from the now-canceled TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, Jim Bob was captured putting Joseph on a pedestal, claiming at the time, "Joseph is somebody that could stand alone if there were situations that he needed to. We really believe he will do what's right in any given situation."
While Jim Bob has yet to respond to the latest Duggar arrest, Joseph's sister, Jill, responded, "We are shocked and heartbroken... We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved."