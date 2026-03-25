EXCLUSIVE: Jim Bob Duggar Declared 'Rapists Should Be Executed' During His Failed Senate Run — As 'Pedo' Son Joseph Languishes in Jail After Allegedly Molesting Child

Previously, a user on Reddit found Jim Bob's response to a question that put the focus on rape and incest, and the punishment those who commit those horrid acts should suffer.

In a Q&A format, the 19 Kids and Counting alum was asked, "What is your abortion position, and specifically, where do you stand on rape, incest, and threat to a mother’s health?"

"If a woman is raped, the rapist should be executed instead of the innocent unborn baby," Jim Bob said at the time. "... Rape and incest represent heinous crimes and, as such, should be treated as capital crimes. The developing infant committed no crime and should be allowed to live."

It was not a good ending for Jim Bob, who lost the Senate race to incumbent Senator Tim Hutchinson in a lopsided defeat. The 60-year-old ran for office again in 2006 and 2021, losing both times.