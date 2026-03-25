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Home > News > Jim Bob Duggar

Jim Bob Duggar's Shame: Reality TV Patriarch Caught on Camera Claiming Self-Confessed Pedo Son Joseph Would 'Do What's Right in Any Given Situation'

split image of Joseph Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office; @duggarfam/Instagram

Jim Bob Duggar is facing backlash over resurfaced comments about his son Joseph.

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March 25 2026, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

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Jim Bob Duggar is facing renewed scrutiny as a resurfaced clip shows the reality TV patriarch praising his son Joseph's judgment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The remarks have taken on a far darker tone in hindsight, as they resurface amid Joseph's confession to inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl.

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'Do What's Right'

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image of In the clip, the reality TV patriarch praised Joseph's character and independence.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

In the clip, the reality TV patriarch praised Joseph's character and independence.

In the unearthed footage, Jim Bob expressed unwavering confidence in Joseph, insisting, "Joseph is somebody that could stand alone if there were situations that he needed to. We really believe he will do what's right in any given situation."

Joseph is the second Duggar son to be charged with sex crimes.

Josh Duggar is currently serving 12 years in prison after being found guilty of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

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Source: @itsrowsdower/TikTok

He claimed Joseph could stand alone and 'do what's right in any given situation.'

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Joseph Duggar's Confession

image of The remarks have resurfaced in the wake of serious allegations against Joseph.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

The remarks have resurfaced in the wake of serious allegations against Joseph.

Joseph admitted to his crimes while on a monitored phone call with the victim's father and police, according to an affidavit seen by People.

During the call, Joseph "admitted his actions," telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing."

He also reportedly said that "his intentions were not pure."

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The Victim's Account

image of Joesph confessed to molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joesph confessed to molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

The girl, now 14, said the incidents allegedly occurred during a family trip to Panama City Beach in 2020.

According to the affidavit, Joseph allegedly asked the child to sit on his lap "numerous times" during the vacation and would "cradle the victim with his arms."

The document also claims he later urged her to sit beside him on a couch, where he "covered the parties with a blanket."

Investigators allege the situation escalated beneath the blanket, where Joseph is accused of lifting the girl's dress and touching her thighs.

In her interview, the victim said Joseph "would touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."

She told authorities the encounters happened multiple times, adding that "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" during each incident, which left her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."

The affidavit also states Joseph later apologized, and that "the incidents stopped occurring after the defendant apologized for his actions."

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Inside the Shocking Charges

image of His wife Kendra was also arrested and charged for a separate incident.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

His wife Kendra was also arrested and charged for a separate incident.

Joseph is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.

His wife, Kendra Duggar, was also arrested and charged for a separate incident.

Both Joseph and Kendra have also been charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

After Joseph's arrest, police routinely searched the home where they found concerning behaviors.

"Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside," the source said.

DCFS reportedly removed the children from the home.

Kendra has since been bailed out of jail and picked up by the matriarch of the family, Michelle Duggar.

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