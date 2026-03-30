Savannah Guthrie's Brother Camron Faces Backlash Over 'Awful' Remarks After Mom Nancy's Horrifying Abduction — 'He's Sick for Saying That'

Savannah made her heart-wrenching return to Today last week and broke down in tears of her own during an interview with colleague Hoda Kotb while recalling the moment she found out Nancy was missing.

The 54-year-old shared that in her confusion, her brother Camron, an ex-serviceman, confirmed her fears that her celebrity status may have been a factor in the kidnapping.

She recalled: "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."