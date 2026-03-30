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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Brother Camron Faces Backlash Over 'Awful' Remarks After Mom Nancy's Horrifying Abduction — 'He's Sick for Saying That'

savannah, camron, nancy guthrie
Source: NBC; instagram

Savannah Guthrie's brother is taking heat for what he said to his sister about his mother Nancy's disappearance.

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March 30 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Plenty of tears were shed over Savannah Guthrie's emotional interview on Today, in which she spoke from the heart about her missing 84-year-old mom, Nancy.

But those tears turned to anger, RadarOnline.com can report, after Savannah's brother was blamed for his callous reaction to her vulnerability.

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Savannah Guthrie Blames Herself

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savannah guthrie, hoda kotb
Source: nbc

Savannah Guthrie gave her first interview since her mother's kidnapping to friend Hoda Kotb.

Savannah made her heart-wrenching return to Today last week and broke down in tears of her own during an interview with colleague Hoda Kotb while recalling the moment she found out Nancy was missing.

The 54-year-old shared that in her confusion, her brother Camron, an ex-serviceman, confirmed her fears that her celebrity status may have been a factor in the kidnapping.

She recalled: "I just said, 'Do you think because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but, yeah, maybe.' But I knew that."

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Source: @today/youtube

Savannah added: "I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought 'oh that girl, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.

"Too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me. I just have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry."

She noted: "I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy and my brother-in-law, just, like, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry."

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Social Upheaval Over Camron Guthrie's Comments

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings
Source: @savannahgutrhie/Instagram

Fans were upset with Camron Guthrie's frankness.

Fans, however, felt it was the straight-shooting brother who needed to apologize for failing to help his sister keep the faith, and let him know about it online.

"How dare her brother say this to her!!! As a brother, you're not supposed to make her feel bad or worse about herself!!!" one person scolded, as another piled on: "Awesome brother to be like, 'Yeah sweetie it's your fault.' Wow, what a d--k"!

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"It is not her fault," another person blasted. "Her brother should be ashamed of himself."

While one user lectured: "She’s already going to have trauma from this incident, her brother did NOT have to add guilt into the mix when it is 100% not her fault at all. The people at fault are the ones who kidnapped their mother. Her brother is sick for saying that."

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Search and Setbacks

savannah guthrie
Source: nbc

Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears as she spoke about her mom, Nancy.

The search for Nancy is about to enter its third month, and hopes for a happy reunion fade with each missed day and setback. Over the weekend, authorities identified a woman whose body was discovered in an Arizona canal, shutting down speculation that the remains were linked to Nancy.

Police in Scottsdale confirmed the woman found in a canal on March 28 has been identified as 28-year-old Passion Schurz.

In a statement, officials explained, "The initial identification was made based on specific tattoos, her physical characteristics, and clothing description."

They added that dental records will be used to officially confirm her identity.

"Passion's family has been notified of this tragic outcome, and Scottsdale PD's crisis counselors helped with the notification and are working to support the family along with Salt River Police Department resources," the statement concluded.

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