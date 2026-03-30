EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'In Therapy' To 'Help Train Him For the Throne' — 'He Needs to Become a True Diplomat'
March 30 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to be undergoing therapy to "help train him for the throne" as tensions with King Charles III – with insiders told RadarOnline.com the monarch feels the heir "needs to become a true diplomat" amid a deepening royal rift.
Insiders told us William, 43, has been urged by Charles, 77, to set aside personal grievances and prioritize unity within the monarchy, particularly in relation to his ongoing estrangement from his brother Prince Harry, 41.
William Urged To Train For Future King Role
The brothers have remained at odds since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020.
The unresolved conflict has become an increasing concern for Charles, who is also navigating scrutiny surrounding the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and his own cancer diagnosis, with sources suggesting the King sees reconciliation as key to stabilizing the institution.
A royal insider told us: "William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being 'in therapy' to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship."
The source added: "The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy's future."
Charles Demands Leadership And Diplomacy Shift
According to the source, Charles has reached a point where he believes direct intervention is necessary. "He no longer sees this as something that will naturally resolve itself," the insider said.
"From his perspective, this is about leadership and responsibility, and he has made it clear that William must start thinking beyond his own position and consider what is best for the institution as a whole, and work on his diplomatic nature."
The King is also said to have stressed in private conversations that William's role as heir requires a shift in mindset. "Charles believes he needs to undergo a lot more training before he is ready for the throne," the source said.
"He is effectively asking William to put the monarchy first, and to learn how to set aside emotions as part of that process."
Training for Global Diplomacy and Emotional Discipline
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Sources said while William and Charles share the same feelings towards global issues such as climate change, the King feels his son needs to learn how to "manage his feelings" and be prepared to "meet leaders on the world stage with diplomacy instead of antagonism towards their environmental policies."
A palace aide told us: "There is a clear sense within senior royal circles that this is about preparing him for the realities of the role William will inherit. The expectation is not that he abandons his convictions, but that he learns how to express them in a way that builds alliances rather than creates friction.
"The feeling is that William needs to develop emotional discipline. He is being encouraged to reflect on how he reacts under pressure and how those reactions are perceived by others, particularly on the international stage."
A palace aide added: "The King's view is that he needs to become a diplomat on the world stage in every sense of the word. That means knowing when to push, when to hold back, and how to navigate very complex relationships without allowing personal feelings to take over.
"There is also an understanding that the next monarch will face a very different global landscape, and William has to be ready for that. He will be expected to engage with leaders whose views he may strongly disagree with, but still maintain constructive dialogue.
"This is about long-term preparation. The focus is on ensuring William is equipped to represent the monarchy with composure, restraint, and strategic thinking, even in situations that are personally challenging."