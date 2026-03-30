EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'In Therapy' To 'Help Train Him For the Throne' — 'He Needs to Become a True Diplomat'

Prince William is said to be undergoing therapy to "help train him for the throne" as tensions with King Charles III – with insiders told RadarOnline.com the monarch feels the heir "needs to become a true diplomat" amid a deepening royal rift. Insiders told us William, 43, has been urged by Charles, 77, to set aside personal grievances and prioritize unity within the monarchy, particularly in relation to his ongoing estrangement from his brother Prince Harry, 41.

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William Urged To Train For Future King Role

Source: MEGA King Charles III urged Prince William to prioritize the unity of the monarchy.

The brothers have remained at odds since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020. The unresolved conflict has become an increasing concern for Charles, who is also navigating scrutiny surrounding the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and his own cancer diagnosis, with sources suggesting the King sees reconciliation as key to stabilizing the institution. A royal insider told us: "William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being 'in therapy' to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship." The source added: "The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy's future."

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Charles Demands Leadership And Diplomacy Shift

Source: MEGA Insiders claimed William sought guidance to prepare for the diplomatic demands of kingship.

According to the source, Charles has reached a point where he believes direct intervention is necessary. "He no longer sees this as something that will naturally resolve itself," the insider said. "From his perspective, this is about leadership and responsibility, and he has made it clear that William must start thinking beyond his own position and consider what is best for the institution as a whole, and work on his diplomatic nature." The King is also said to have stressed in private conversations that William's role as heir requires a shift in mindset. "Charles believes he needs to undergo a lot more training before he is ready for the throne," the source said. "He is effectively asking William to put the monarchy first, and to learn how to set aside emotions as part of that process."

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Training for Global Diplomacy and Emotional Discipline

Source: MEGA Charles viewed reconciliation with Prince Harry as a key step toward stabilizing the institution.

Sources said while William and Charles share the same feelings towards global issues such as climate change, the King feels his son needs to learn how to "manage his feelings" and be prepared to "meet leaders on the world stage with diplomacy instead of antagonism towards their environmental policies." A palace aide told us: "There is a clear sense within senior royal circles that this is about preparing him for the realities of the role William will inherit. The expectation is not that he abandons his convictions, but that he learns how to express them in a way that builds alliances rather than creates friction. "The feeling is that William needs to develop emotional discipline. He is being encouraged to reflect on how he reacts under pressure and how those reactions are perceived by others, particularly on the international stage."

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Source: MEGA The King stressed that the heir required a strategic shift in his leadership mindset.