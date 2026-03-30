Don Lemon Ramps Up Rivalry With Megyn Kelly as He Rages He 'Never Considered Her a Journalist'

The former cable news star, 60, who now hosts his own podcast, slammed conservative SiriusXM juggernaut Kelly, 55, saying she was "never a journalist to begin with" despite having worked at Fox News and NBC's Today .

Fired CNN host Don Lemon detailed what he believes makes someone a "real" journalist in a scathing put-down of Megyn Kelly , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a sit-down with Scripps News' Alisyn Camerota, who left CNN in 2024, the two former colleagues discussed the roles of independent online reporters shaping how news is reported on new media.

Lemon sneered that he doesn't consider them journalists, sniping: "I don't consider some influencers to be journalists. I think if you have a background and you've studied it and you have experience as a journalist, then you're once a journalist, always a journalist, right?"

When Camerota asked if he considered Kelly a journalist, he scoffed, "Oh, I never considered her to be a journalist to begin with."