Don Lemon Rags on Megyn Kelly's Appearance and Claims 'Not Hot' Conservative 'Looks Trans' in Blistering Rant

Lemon made the controversial comment during episode three of his newly launched Clip Farmers podcast, which aired on Monday, October 27, seemingly courting attention.

He got into a crass discussion with co-hosts John Cotter and Chris Miglioranzi about what "MAGA ladies" look like, when one asked, "Is Megyn Kelly chopped?"

Lemon claimed he had heard the term but didn't know the meaning, and Cotter told him it meant "not hot."

The former CNN anchor agreed with that statement, huffing, "It’s a lot of hair pieces and makeup, and it’s, like, too, I don’t know, the whole MAGA look."

Lemon went on to paint Republican women as "too skinny, sniping, "Eat a f------ cheeseburger," before things turned even more personal.