Don Lemon Rags on Megyn Kelly's Appearance and Claims 'Not Hot' Conservative 'Looks Trans' in Blistering Rant
Oct. 29 2025, Updated 8:30 p.m. ET
The war of words between hard-left loudmouth Don Lemon and outspoken right-wing darling Megyn Kelly just crossed a serious line, as the axed CNN personality used transgender slang to refer to the former Fox News star.
The pair have gone at it for years, both on social media and via podcasts, but Lemon, 59, who is gay, got called out for saying Kelly, 54, "looks trans," with some saying he's "two-faced" and "hypocritical."
Lemon's Shocking Comments
Lemon made the controversial comment during episode three of his newly launched Clip Farmers podcast, which aired on Monday, October 27, seemingly courting attention.
He got into a crass discussion with co-hosts John Cotter and Chris Miglioranzi about what "MAGA ladies" look like, when one asked, "Is Megyn Kelly chopped?"
Lemon claimed he had heard the term but didn't know the meaning, and Cotter told him it meant "not hot."
The former CNN anchor agreed with that statement, huffing, "It’s a lot of hair pieces and makeup, and it’s, like, too, I don’t know, the whole MAGA look."
Lemon went on to paint Republican women as "too skinny, sniping, "Eat a f------ cheeseburger," before things turned even more personal.
'She Looks Clockable'
Cotter added the slam, "Megan Kelly, my final words, kind of looks like a Barbie doll covered in like WD40."
Lemon then scoffed out of the blue, "I think she looks trans."
Cotter knew his boss crossed a line, gasping and saying, "Let's end on that note," before Lemon took things even further.
"She looks, as they say, she looks clockable," the former newsman declared, telling his content creators to "Google it."
"It's like when a trans person is clockable," Lemon described, as Cotter looked up the term. Reading from his phone, "It says clocked clockable is transgender slaying," while adding that it is used to identify someone who can be recognized as transgender by appearance.
'Hypocrisy at Its Finest'
Lemon, who has been active in battling transphobia, got flamed on X for his comments about Kelly, seemingly equating not being good-looking to appearing trans.
"Don Lemon says that Megyn Kelly is 'not hot and looks trans.' Are liberals using 'trans' as an insult now..!?" one fan of the former NBC snarked.
"Hypocrisy at its finest. When it’s convenient, principles fly out the window," a second user wrote.
"A gay, anti-white, racist man choosing to denigrate conservative women for their looks...The man is a moron!" a third jeered.
A fourth user noted: "Strange words coming out of a gay man’s mouth isn’t it. Also, do liberals and the LGBTQ community now use Trans looks as an insult against beautiful conservative women?"
War of Words
The duo's most recent scrap came in February, when Kelly celebrated MSNBC's decision to drop controversial host Joy Reid. She wrote on X, "Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long."
Kelly added in a second post showing Reid weeping over her firing, "Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T."
Lemon shot back, "Let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color, go f--- yourself, OK?" while calling her a "troll."
He added, "The worst person who is not on television anymore is you," referring to her eponymous SiriusXM show after stints at Fox News and NBC.