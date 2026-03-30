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Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Chilling Update in Nancy Guthrie Case — Woman's Body Found in Arizona Canal Identified by Authorities

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A woman's body was discovered in an Arizona canal on March 28.

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March 30 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

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Authorities have identified a woman whose body was discovered in an Arizona canal, shutting down speculation that the remains were linked to the ongoing disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The development comes as the high-profile case involving the missing 84-year-old remains unsolved more than 50 days after she vanished.

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Body Identified

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image of Authorities later identified the victim as 28-year-old Passion Schurz.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities later identified the victim as 28-year-old Passion Schurz.

Police in Scottsdale confirmed the woman found in a canal on March 28 has been identified as 28-year-old Passion Schurz, according to Parade.

In a statement, officials explained, "The initial identification was made based on specific tattoos, her physical characteristics, and clothing description."

They added that dental records will be used to officially confirm her identity.

"Passion's family has been notified of this tragic outcome, and Scottsdale PD's crisis counselors helped with the notification and are working to support the family along with Salt River Police Department resources," the statement concluded.

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No Signs of Violence

image of Police used tattoos, clothing, and physical traits for initial identification.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police used tattoos, clothing, and physical traits for initial identification.

Investigators revealed early findings showed no obvious signs of trauma.

"We can confirm that there were no injuries related to fractures, stab wounds, or gunshot wounds," the release stated.

Officials cautioned, however, that the case is still developing, with the medical examiner continuing to determine the exact cause of death.

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Not Linked to Guthrie Case

image of Authorities confirmed the case is not connected to missing Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities confirmed the case is not connected to missing Nancy Guthrie.

The discovery initially sparked widespread speculation due to the ongoing search for Nancy, who disappeared from her Tucson-area home on February 1.

However, officials quickly clarified the two cases are unrelated, confirming the Scottsdale investigation has no connection to the missing grandmother.

Nancy, 84, remains missing, and authorities have yet to make any arrests as the search for answers continues.

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image of A polygraph expert said Nancy's kidnapping could have been a burglary gone wrong.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A polygraph expert said Nancy's kidnapping could have been a burglary gone wrong.

Polygraph expert Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney exclusively revealed to Radar that Nancy could have been targeted due to her daughter Savannah Guthrie's fame and "financial status."

"I think that this was a burglary gone wrong that resulted in a kidnapping," she explained.

Ribacoff-Mooney thinks Nancy may have panicked in a robbery situation and "said who she is and who her daughter is to use that as a motive for the perpetrators to leave the residence."

She also suggested that Nancy may no longer be alive, noting the difference between finding a missing person versus finding someone who is already dead.

"It is harder because authorities don’t know where to look," Ribacoff-Mooney said. "It is looking for a needle in a haystack."

"If the person that was abducted [was] moved by any mode of transportation," she added, "they may not even be in the state where the initial crime occurred."

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