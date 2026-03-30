Chilling Update in Nancy Guthrie Case — Woman's Body Found in Arizona Canal Identified by Authorities

Police in Scottsdale confirmed the woman found in a canal on March 28 has been identified as 28-year-old Passion Schurz, according to Parade.

In a statement, officials explained, "The initial identification was made based on specific tattoos, her physical characteristics, and clothing description."

They added that dental records will be used to officially confirm her identity.

"Passion's family has been notified of this tragic outcome, and Scottsdale PD's crisis counselors helped with the notification and are working to support the family along with Salt River Police Department resources," the statement concluded.