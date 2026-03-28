Inside Joseph Duggar’s Lonely 'Solitary' Hell — Disgraced TV Star Is 'Reading the Bible' but 'Not Sleeping Great' After Child Molestation Arrest

Duggar was arrested on Wednesday, March 18 in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a child during a family vacation to Florida's panhandle back in 2020.

Almost immediately, the 31-year-old was isolated and allowed absolutely no access to other inmates for his own safety due to his high-profile case.

He has been kept under constant watch, with guards said to be checking on him hourly to make sure he doesn't try to hurt himself as well.

The disgraced Duggar didn't even get to reunite with his wife, Kendra, when she was booked in the same jail on her child endangerment charges.