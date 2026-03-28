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Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Inside Joseph Duggar’s Lonely 'Solitary' Hell — Disgraced TV Star Is 'Reading the Bible' but 'Not Sleeping Great' After Child Molestation Arrest

joseph duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph Duggar is being kept in isolation in jail.

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March 28 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar is all alone in jail, RadarOnline.com can report, as the reality star is being kept in isolated confinement for his own safety.

The 19 Kids and Counting star has seemingly been abandoned by much of his family and has been visited only by his attorney while behind bars.

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Josh Under Constant Watch

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Joseph Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

The reality show celebrity has been isolated for his safety.

Duggar was arrested on Wednesday, March 18 in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a child during a family vacation to Florida's panhandle back in 2020.

Almost immediately, the 31-year-old was isolated and allowed absolutely no access to other inmates for his own safety due to his high-profile case.

He has been kept under constant watch, with guards said to be checking on him hourly to make sure he doesn't try to hurt himself as well.

The disgraced Duggar didn't even get to reunite with his wife, Kendra, when she was booked in the same jail on her child endangerment charges.

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Josh's Solitary Day

kendra duggar.
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Wife Kendra was released after being arrested and taken to the same jail.

While Kendra has bonded out, Joseph remains alone, as he revealed to his wife during a jail-line recorded phone call on March 20.

"I'm in solitary," he confessed, telling Kendra that he spends "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the facility.

"Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he continued.

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He did reveal that he has some comfort reading while he waits.

"I've been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," Joseph told his wife, trying to "keep his spirits up" by telling her, "reading the Bible has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situation - situations."

Kendra offered to get him some more reading material, but the line went dead, as Joseph's allotted phone call time was likely up.

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Kendra On the Run

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra has since vanished to an unknown location.

Meanwhile, Kendra seems to have disappeared entirely, fleeing to a secret location out of the spotlight.

"Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" Kendra asked Joseph earlier in their phone call.

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Her husband cut her off, warning that he does not think she should reveal her whereabouts. Reports suggested that Kendra was caught off guard at first, before realizing the need for discretion.

"They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said.

The sound of children could be heard behind Kendra, but it's not clear whose they are.

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Josh Duggar Knows the Feeling

josh duggar
Source: Washington County Jail

Joseph has found support from bother Josh.

Ironically, Joseph is finding support from one family member – fellow ostracized brother Josh, who is serving 12 years in prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

Through his attorney, Josh, 38, said charges against his brother "deeply saddened" him.

"Josh understands the stigma of being accused. He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life," the lawyer shared. "He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."

The attorney added that although "Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication," the jailed brother "hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time."

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