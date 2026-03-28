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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Latest 'Humiliating' Royal Staff Move Leaves Flunkies Furious at His 'Egomaniacal Treatment' of Workers

Phot of Andrew Windsor and a mobile home
Source: MEGA; Brian Wangenheim/UNSPLASH

Andrew Windsor has once again left his staff raging over his behavior.

March 28 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor has been accused of "egomaniacal" treatment of staff after installing a mobile home on the grounds of his new property – a move insiders said has left workers fuming at being relegated to temporary accommodation.

Andrew, 66, has been forced to downsize to the five-bedroom Marsh Farm property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after being forced out of the 31-room Royal Lodge in Windsor by his brother King Charles, 77.

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Andrew Windsor's 'Egomaniacal' Ways

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Phot of a modern mobile home
Source: Brian Wangenheim/UNSPLASH

Andrew Windsor has installed a mobile home on his new property.

A mobile home was recently delivered by truck and placed in the grounds of the property to house staff now that there is no longer space for them inside the main residence. The structure has been positioned within a former stable block, apparently to keep it out of public view, as Windsor prepares to move in next month.

A source said, "Staff is absolutely fuming. They feel like they have been shoved into a mobile home as an afterthought, and many see it as humiliating."

The insider added, "There's a real sense this is egomaniacal treatment, that he expects the same level of service but is not prepared to provide proper accommodation for the people working for him. It's classical Andrew egomania."

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Downsizing From Royal Lodge Creates Staff Strain

Photo of royal guards
Source: Sung Jin Cho/UNSPLASH

Andrew Windsor downsized after leaving Royal Lodge.

The move comes amid a turbulent period for Andrew, who was last seen taking a solitary 90-minute walk near the property at the weekend, his first public appearance in four weeks following his arrest on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, which he denies. Removal vans were also spotted at Marsh Farm, signaling that his relocation is imminent.

Sources suggested the downsizing has created logistical challenges for staff who previously lived or worked within the larger Royal Lodge estate. One insider said: "At Royal Lodge, there was ample room for everyone, but Marsh Farm simply doesn't have that capacity."

They added: "Instead of scaling back expectations, the solution appears to have been to install this mobile unit, which has not gone down well."

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Photo of royal staffs
Source: MEGA

Workers have criticized the conditions as inadequate.

Another palace aide said: "There's a feeling among staff that they are being treated as expendable, expected to adapt to conditions that are far from what they were used to.

"It's not just about comfort, it's about respect, and many feel that has been lacking."

The mobile home's discreet placement within a stable block has also raised eyebrows, with some suggesting it reflects an awareness of how the arrangement might be perceived publicly.

A source said, "It's been tucked away as much as possible, which only adds to the sense that this isn't something they want people to see. There is frustration bubbling under the surface - staff feel their concerns are not being heard.

"For many of them, this feels like a step too far in what they see as increasingly difficult working conditions."

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Move Marks Major Shift Following Epstein Fallout

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Photo of Andrew Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Mendelson
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor’s move to Marsh Farm marked a significant shift from his $40million Royal Lodge.

Andrew's move to Marsh Farm marks a significant shift in circumstances following years spent at Royal Lodge, a sprawling $40million residence associated with his former senior royal status.

His association with Jeffrey Epstein has remained one of the most damaging episodes of his public life. He faced allegations from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have s-- with him when she was 17 – allegations he has consistently denied.

In 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, avoiding a civil trial, though no admission of liability was made. His 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, intended to clear his name, instead drew widespread criticism and led to his withdrawal from public royal duties and loss of military titles.

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