EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart, 81, at Center of Fears He's Set to 'Romp Himself to Death' After 55-Year-Old Wife Penny's Startling Sex Confessions
March 28 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Rod Stewart has sparked concern among pals who fear the 81-year-old rocker could "romp himself to death" following a string of candid revelations from his wife Penny Lancaster about their enduring and highly active s-- life.
Stewart, 81, has been married to Penny Lancaster, 55, since 2007 after the pair met in 1999 when she worked as his tour photographer.
'We Still Excite Each Other'
The couple, who share two sons, Alastair and Aiden, have long presented a united front, with Lancaster frequently speaking publicly about their relationship. She has now made fresh remarks about their intimacy, which have prompted both admiration and unease among observers.
Lancaster said about their enduring s-- life despite Stewart's age: "We still excite each other. If anything, that aspect of our relationship gets better as time goes on."
She added, "It's become more spiritual and intimate. It's deepened. Rod and I are very, very romantic. We like dressing up for each other - Rod takes great care with his appearance, which I think is very sexy. So is the fact he doesn't take himself too seriously and doesn't have a lazy bone in his body. That's sexy."
Friends Worry Rod Stewart Could Overexert Himself
Her comments have fueled concern among some close to the couple, with one source saying: "People are genuinely worried Rod could 'romp himself to death' as Penny is so much younger than him.
"It's said half-jokingly, but there is real concern given his age and the intensity Penny is describing, he could end up having a heart attack or doing himself a fatal injury in the bedroom while trying to keep up with her."
Another insider added: "Rod has always lived life to the fullest, but at 81, some feel he should be slowing down rather than keeping up this pace."
Lancaster has been equally open about the effort she and Stewart put into maintaining their connection, describing elaborate romantic gestures and shared experiences.
She said, "We really spoil each other. For instance, for our last wedding anniversary, we took a very romantic train trip from Paris to Portofino because Rod proposed to me in Paris and we got married in Portofino."
She added: "We love reminiscing about our life together and making plans for the future – more romantic trips. For some couples, this isn't how they work – they'd find it a bit too much – but not me and Rod. We lay it on thick. The more romantic it is, the better."
Individual Passions Keep the Spark Alive
Despite the affectionate tone, some observers have pointed to Lancaster's past admissions, including discussing hormone therapy and maintaining libido, as evidence of a relationship that remains unusually intense.
One source said: "It's not just sweet romance, there's a physical side that's clearly still very active, and that's where the concern comes in, given Rod's age."
Lancaster has credited time apart as another factor in keeping her relationship with Stewart fresh. She said, "We're about to be reunited after three weeks apart and can't wait to be with each other. We're desperately missing each other and have been counting down the days and nights."
Lancaster added: "Spending time apart and being involved in our own projects helps keep our relationship and marriage fresh and exciting."
Stewart's wife has her own public career, including as a panelist on the British show Loose Women and her work as a volunteer special constable with the City of London Police.