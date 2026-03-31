Kristi Noem Left 'Devastated' After Husband Bryon Is Accused of Living a Double Life and 'Chatting With Fetish Models'
March 31 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem is said to be reeling from a report claiming her husband, Bryon Noem, is living a double life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to The Daily Mail, Bryon Noem is into the "bimbofication" fetish scene, in which adult performers augment their breasts with saline to look like a "Barbie doll."
Details of Shocking Allegations Against Bryon Noem
The report listed "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from that particular scene, where Bryon praised their heavily augmented appearances, and also admitted to having an interest in "huge, huge ridiculous boobs."
According to the report, Bryon also shared photos of himself wearing a skin-tight suit. In one particular picture, Bryon seems to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had breasts.
In response, according to the NY Post, Kristi is said to have been left "devastated" over the claims. The family's spokesperson added they were "blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."
Kristi and Bryon tied the knot in 1992, and they share three children.
Radar has reached out to Kristi's representative and the White House for comment.
Kristi Noem's Alleged Romance With Corey Lewandowski
The report caps off a brutal month for Kristi, who lost her job as Secretary of Homeland Security after facing backlash and fumbling ICE.
During her time on the job, the 54-year-old found herself answering questions about her alleged romance with her top aide, Corey Lewandowski, while testifying to Congress
When asked if she ever had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, Kristi, with her husband sitting behind her, accused lawmakers in Congress of spreading "tabloid garbage." She also accused Rep. Jared Moskowitz of attacking "conservative women" and calling them "stupid" or "sluts."
Both Kristi and Lewandowski have repeatedly denied claims they are lovers; however, the two were seen together in South America recently. The two sat next to one another while promoting the newly launched anti-crime initiative in Guyana.
Last September, Kristi, known as the "ICE Barbie," was accused of rushing a stalled project in Naples, Florida, to fix a pier, because Lewandowski happened to live just a few miles away.
Once again, Lewandowski claimed he was not involved in the pier decision and added he was nowhere near the area when Kristi visited.
Despite being in South America together, the pair shouldn't expect to work together moving forward, as 52-year-old Lewandowski is "not expected" to land another job with the Trump administration, after many labeled as a "reign of terror."
A source previously claimed Lewandowski, a special adviser to the president, was released by Trump after he was left raging over Noem's $220million ad campaign.
Kristi Noem's Nightmare Ad Campaign
In the ad, Krsti rides a horse near Mount Rushmore; horses that, according to The Strategy Group Company, the firm hired to film the ad, cost $20,000. Kristi and the Department of Homeland Security also spent $3,781 on hair and makeup and $52,599 on videography costs, according to the firm.
During her testimony, Kristi claimed Trump approved the over-priced ad; however, the former reality star later revealed he "never knew anything" about the ad being filmed.
Trump would later fire Kristi, instead making her "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere..."
She was replaced by Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.