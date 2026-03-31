Kristi Noem Left 'Devastated' After Husband Bryon Is Accused of Living a Double Life and 'Chatting With Fetish Models'

The report listed "hundreds" of messages believed to have been sent by three women from that particular scene, where Bryon praised their heavily augmented appearances, and also admitted to having an interest in "huge, huge ridiculous boobs."

According to the report, Bryon also shared photos of himself wearing a skin-tight suit. In one particular picture, Bryon seems to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem he had breasts.

In response, according to the NY Post, Kristi is said to have been left "devastated" over the claims. The family's spokesperson added they were "blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."

Kristi and Bryon tied the knot in 1992, and they share three children.

Radar has reached out to Kristi's representative and the White House for comment.