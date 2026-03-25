Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Face Criminal Probe After $220M Ad Sparks 'Shady' Deal Questions
March 25 2026, Updated 11:49 a.m. ET
Kristi Noem and rumored secret lover Corey Lewandowski are reportedly the subjects of a new criminal investigation over the awarding of billions of dollars to contractors in no-bid contracts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Homeland Security Secretary's alleged right-hand man is also accused of asking potential contractors for "personal payments" and bribes to land big government contracts.
Noem Is Part of a Wide-Ranging Probe
Anonymous political insiders say a "wide-ranging" criminal probe is targeting current and former DHS employees on multiple violations.
The Homeland Security Inspector General has launched the investigation, according to the Daily Mail, sending notices to dozens of people involved in approving the contracts, including many in Noem's inner circle.
"It's long overdue and much needed," one senior DHS official said. "There has been too much shady stuff done under their watch."
Lewandowski's Pay-to-Play Accusations
Meanwhile, Noem's former aide – and maybe something more – Lewandowski is being looked at over accusations that he asked a private prison contractor for a kickback to help secure a multibillion-dollar government contract.
On Monday, House Oversight Democrats sent a letter to the private prison company GEO Group asking it to disclose details of meetings and conversations Lewandowski had with the firm around the time Donald Trump was elected and took over for a second time.
"Corey Lewandowski appears to have engaged in deep-rooted corruption at the Department of Homeland Security, and this massive pay-to-play scheme should concern all Americans," Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight committee, said in a statement. "We need answers directly from any companies Lewandowski was soliciting. Oversight Democrats are going to root out this corruption at DHS, and we won’t stop until there’s accountability."
Lewandowski has denied the allegations.
Professional and Personal Breakups
Noem was fired from her role earlier this month after a series of snafus, including a congressional beatdown over an ad campaign that cost more than $220million. The 54-year-old became the first casualty of Trump's second-term cabinet.
Lewandowski, 52, joined her on the unemployment line, but with the booting of the so-called "ICE Barbie," there apparently was no longer a reason for the duo to continue their alleged affair, and he reportedly dropped her.
"This was never a romance story," one D.C. insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "It was a power story."
According to reports, Lewandowski is no longer a "senior adviser" at DHS, following Noem out the door. The 52-year-old had become one of the most powerful figures inside Noem's DHS, but after her firing, he allegedly walked away from their relationship.
"Corey loves proximity to power," the insider explained. "When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone. Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore."
The 'Reign of Terror' Is Over
As Radar reported, one source called Noem's relationship with Lewandowski the "worst-kept secret" in Washington.
Noem's actual husband, Byron, keeps a relatively private profile, but he's been pushed into the spotlight amid the rumors, which the former secretary was asked about during her recent testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.
Lewandowski previously served as Trump’s campaign manager during the first part of the former reality star's 2016 presidential run, but was booted from his position amid rumors of an internal power struggle within the campaign.
His departure led to few tears on Capitol Hill, as insiders celebrated the end of what they branded his "reign of terror."
Insiders blasted that Lewandowski "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."