Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Face Criminal Probe After $220M Ad Sparks 'Shady' Deal Questions

Noem was fired from her role earlier this month after a series of snafus, including a congressional beatdown over an ad campaign that cost more than $220million. The 54-year-old became the first casualty of Trump's second-term cabinet.

Lewandowski, 52, joined her on the unemployment line, but with the booting of the so-called "ICE Barbie," there apparently was no longer a reason for the duo to continue their alleged affair, and he reportedly dropped her.

"This was never a romance story," one D.C. insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "It was a power story."

According to reports, Lewandowski is no longer a "senior adviser" at DHS, following Noem out the door. The 52-year-old had become one of the most powerful figures inside Noem's DHS, but after her firing, he allegedly walked away from their relationship.

"Corey loves proximity to power," the insider explained. "When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone. Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore."