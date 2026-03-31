Nancy Guthrie Chilling New Details — There Were 'No Signs of Assault' in Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom's 'Immaculate' Home

As Radar previously reported, Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after missing a get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service together.

Upon search of her home, Savannah revealed that she found the back door was "propped open" and the surveillance camera had been "yanked off" where it had been set up.

The situation only became more concerning when they realized there was "blood on the front doorstep." Blood spatter was also later found on the driveway.

"So, we were saying, 'This is not OK. Something is very wrong here,'" the Today show co-anchor shared in her bombshell interview.

While the 84-year-old was nowhere to be found, her cell phone, wallet, car keys and her daily prescription medications for her heart condition and blood pressure were all left at the house as well, indicating that Nancy likely had not chosen to leave on her own.