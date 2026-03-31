Nancy Guthrie Chilling New Details — There Were 'No Signs of Assault' in Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom's 'Immaculate' Home
March 31 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing for two months after vanishing without a trace from her Arizona home.
As the investigation into her assumed abduction continues, it's been revealed that there were no major signs of struggle at her property aside from the drops of blood found on her porch and driveway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nancy Guthrie's Home Was 'Very Clean'
NewsNation's Brian Entin confirmed that a source close to the investigation told him there were "no signs of an assault" inside of the ailing 84-year-old's home.
"Most of the rooms were described as 'immaculate,'" he added. "So, the house was very, very clean."
Reflecting on Savannah's heartbreaking one-on-one with Hoda Kotb where she recounted her memory of looking through her mother's house, Entin said her description matched his source's details.
"[It] makes sense when you go back to what Savannah said, which is that when her sister and brother-in-law showed up, they weren't sure what happened, she had basically just vanished at one point," he explained. "They had even thought that maybe an ambulance had taken her away."
"That's because there was, according to this source, nothing in the house that appeared out of the ordinary," Entin said.
What Did Savannah Guthrie Find at Her Mom's Home?
As Radar previously reported, Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after missing a get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service together.
Upon search of her home, Savannah revealed that she found the back door was "propped open" and the surveillance camera had been "yanked off" where it had been set up.
The situation only became more concerning when they realized there was "blood on the front doorstep." Blood spatter was also later found on the driveway.
"So, we were saying, 'This is not OK. Something is very wrong here,'" the Today show co-anchor shared in her bombshell interview.
While the 84-year-old was nowhere to be found, her cell phone, wallet, car keys and her daily prescription medications for her heart condition and blood pressure were all left at the house as well, indicating that Nancy likely had not chosen to leave on her own.
Savannah Tearfully Blames Herself
Savannah emotionally recalled speaking with her brother, Camron, about her mother's disappearance and wondering if she'd been kidnapped because of her fame and fortune.
"I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money we could make a quick buck,'" Guthrie admitted. "That would make sense, but that’s probably… which is too much to bear. To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me?"
She then spoke directly to her missing mom and her siblings, saying: "Can I just say, I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry."