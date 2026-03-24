No Room For Corey Lewandowski: Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover 'Not Expected' to Get Another Job With Trump After Failed DHS Run

According to the New York Times, Lewandowski shouldn't expect to be working with the president again anytime soon, after he is said to have walked away from his previous job as a senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, following a turbulent tenure.

Insiders had described his tenure as a "reign of terror," as they claimed Lewandowski, an adviser to Trump and a top aide to Noem, "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

It has also been reported that Lewandowski took meetings in Noem's office, helped approve government contracts, and even received a copy of Trump's sensitive President’s Daily Brief that Noem had access to each day.

A recent report also pulled back the curtain on Lewandowski's time in the DHS, with anonymous officials accusing him of terrorizing staff with his "quick temper."