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Home > Politics

No Room For Corey Lewandowski: Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover 'Not Expected' to Get Another Job With Trump After Failed DHS Run

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Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski will not be working with Trump again anytime soon.

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March 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Corey Lewandowski's downfall has continued, as he is "not expected" to return to the Trump administration with a new job after bailing on his previous position, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 52-year-old found himself on the unemployment line alongside his rumored lover, Kristi Noem, after she was fired from her role as Homeland Security Secretary earlier this month.

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Corey Lewandowski's 'Reign of Terror' Over

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Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski is 'not expected' to work with Trump again, according to a report.

According to the New York Times, Lewandowski shouldn't expect to be working with the president again anytime soon, after he is said to have walked away from his previous job as a senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, following a turbulent tenure.

Insiders had described his tenure as a "reign of terror," as they claimed Lewandowski, an adviser to Trump and a top aide to Noem, "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

It has also been reported that Lewandowski took meetings in Noem's office, helped approve government contracts, and even received a copy of Trump's sensitive President’s Daily Brief that Noem had access to each day.

A recent report also pulled back the curtain on Lewandowski's time in the DHS, with anonymous officials accusing him of terrorizing staff with his "quick temper."

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Profiting From the Process?

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Source: MEGA

The 52-year-old was Trump's campaign manager in 2016.

Lewandowski's veto power over government contracts was also said to be feared, as some businesses reportedly complained to the Trump administration about his ability to profit from the process.

When his alleged girlfriend was questioned about it during her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 4 and asked if Lewandowski had "a role in approving contracts" at DHS, Noem replied, "No."

However, according to DHS records, Lewandowski's name was the final one required to sign off on all contracts above $100,000 before they received Noem's signature.

In response to the allegations, Lewandowski's attorney, Adam Trigg, declared his client "adamantly denies ever demanding any payment or compensation from any potential, former, or current government contractor."

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Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski has been accused of being in a relationship with Noem.

Trigg added, "Such allegations are not supported by a single piece of evidence."

Lewandowski has not been a stranger to controversy throughout his career, as he has found himself in hot water time and time again.

He was booted as Trump’s campaign manager during the first part of the former reality star's 2016 presidential run amid rumors of an internal power struggle within the campaign.

While he would return to be by Trump's side, he was once again kicked out in 2021 after a donor accused Lewandowski of making unwanted sexual advances at a Las Vegas charity event.

He denied the allegations.

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Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Both Lewandowski and Noem have denied they're together.

As for his rumored affair with Noem, both parties have denied the claims, with Noem going as far as to respond to the allegations during a heated exchange with the House Judiciary Committee

When asked if she ever had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, the 54-year-old accused lawmakers of spreading "tabloid garbage."

"Mr. Chairman, I am shocked we are going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today," she said at the time, as her husband, Bryon, sat behind her.

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