Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Ousted from Trump Administration After Being Spotted on Tropical Getaway with Fired 'ICE Barbie'  

Noem and Lewandowski were seen together in South America on Wednesday, March 25, as the duo sat next to one another while promoting the newly launched anti-crime initiative in Guyana.

However, according to sources, Lewandowski had already made the decision to walk away from the administration either that day or on Tuesday.

One insider claimed Lewandowski, who was a special adviser to Trump and a top aide in the Department of Homeland Security alongside Noem, was released by Trump after the president was left raging over Noem's $220million ad campaign.

However, another source claimed Lewandowski simply did not want to work at the State Department.

After being fired, Noem was then appointed as the Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, a new position for the "Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere," according to Trump.