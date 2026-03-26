Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Ousted from Trump Administration After Being Spotted on Tropical Getaway with Fired 'ICE Barbie'
March 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem will not have her alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski, by her side anymore, as he's done working with the Trump administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite Noem landing a new, just-made-up position after being fired by the president from her role as Secretary of Homeland Security, Lewandowski will not be teaming up with the 54-year-old again.
Corey Lewandowski Is Done With Trump
Noem and Lewandowski were seen together in South America on Wednesday, March 25, as the duo sat next to one another while promoting the newly launched anti-crime initiative in Guyana.
However, according to sources, Lewandowski had already made the decision to walk away from the administration either that day or on Tuesday.
One insider claimed Lewandowski, who was a special adviser to Trump and a top aide in the Department of Homeland Security alongside Noem, was released by Trump after the president was left raging over Noem's $220million ad campaign.
However, another source claimed Lewandowski simply did not want to work at the State Department.
After being fired, Noem was then appointed as the Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, a new position for the "Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere," according to Trump.
Corey Lewandowski's 'Reign of Terror' Is Over
Lewandowski traveled with Noem to Guyana this week and was photographed with her in meetings with President Irfaan Ali. Now that his time with Trump is done, the 52-year-old is "not expected" to land another job with the administration, following what many labeled as a turbulent tenure.
Insiders previously described his tenure as a "reign of terror," and claimed Lewandowski "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides." He was also accused of terrorizing staff with his "quick temper."
It was reported that Lewandowski even took meetings in Noem's office while working alongside her, helped approve government contracts, and also received a copy of Trump's sensitive President's Daily Brief that Noem had access to each day.
Lewandowski's veto power over government contracts was also said to spark concern, as some businesses reportedly complained to the Trump administration about his ability to profit from the process. According to DHS records, Lewandowski's name was the final one required to sign off on all contracts above $100,000 before they received Noem's signature.
In response, Lewandowski's attorney, Adam Trigg, revealed his client "adamantly denies ever demanding any payment or compensation from any potential, former, or current government contractor."
"Such allegations are not supported by a single piece of evidence," Trigg added.
Both Lewandowski and Noem have repeatedly denied claims they are lovers, with Noem even responding to the rumors in front of the House Judiciary Committee.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's Alleged Romance
After Noem was asked if she ever had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, she accused lawmakers of spreading "tabloid garbage." Noem also accused Rep. Jared Moskowitz of attacking "conservative women" and calling them "stupid" or "sluts."
Noem's husband, Bryon, sat behind her throughout the entire heated exchange.
While Noem has denied she's in a romance with Lewandowski, she also hasn't done herself many favors, as last September, she was accused of rushing a stalled project in Naples, Florida, to fix a pier, simply because Lewandowski lives just a few miles away.
At the time, Lewandowski claimed he was not involved in the pier decision, and added he was nowhere near the area when Noem visited.