Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Blew $20K on Horses for Cowboy-Themed Ad — Before Trump Axed Her Amid Backlash Over Lavish Spending and Affair Allegations

In the ad, which is said to have been filmed while the government was shut down late last year, Noem is dressed as a cowboy and rides a horse, while explaining why she's all about America.

"Why do I love these wide, open spaces? They remind me of why our forefathers came here," the 54-year-old says in the one-minute clip. "Not just for its beauty, but for the freedom that only America provides."

Welch and Richard Blumenthal, in their mission to discover why the ad budget ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars, reached out to The Strategy Group Company, which was hired to film the ad.

The firm responded with a list of some of the expenses, including the DHS dropping $20,000 for horse rentals.