Jackson Duggar, 21, Denies His Disgraced Family Is 'In a Cult' In Resurfaced Interview at Turning Point USA Event — 'People Try to Feed You Lies'

When Bonham asked Jackson why viewers might have believed the Duggars were part of a "cult, " he pinned it on Gothard.

"Because of a man named Bill Gothard, who went around and shared the gospel and just did different things, but he also had some other things that were kind of off," he continued, seemingly hinting at the IBLP founder and his controversies, including a sexual abuse lawsuit.

"We went to his conferences, you know, once, twice a year. We were involved a lot with what he did, but we were not a part of everything. So, a lot of people think we're in a cult," Jackson explained about him, his parents, and his 18 siblings.

He added, "We grew up with great parents who taught us about the Bible and shared the gospel with us.