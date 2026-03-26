'There's Only So Much She Can Put Up With': Justin Timberlake's Marriage to Jessica Biel Under Threat After String of 'Embarrassments' Which Has Pushed Actress 'To the Edge'

The recent release of his DWI police bodycam footage caused further embarrassment for the couple, especially after Timberlake, 45, launched an unsuccessful legal bid to prevent it from being made public.

Coupled with the fact his career appears to be on the wane, pals fear his marriage to Biel, 44, is hugely under strain.

An insider said, "Rumors have been swirling for ages that Justin and Jessica's marriage could be headed for trouble.

"His last tour was a near disaster, and his acting career has waned, while Jessica is working on one project after another as an actress and producer."

"There's only so much she can put up with," the source added. "And Justin's almost pushed her to the edge," the source noted.