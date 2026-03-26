'There's Only So Much She Can Put Up With': Justin Timberlake's Marriage to Jessica Biel Under Threat After String of 'Embarrassments' Which Has Pushed Actress 'To the Edge'
March 26 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Justin Timberlake's marriage to Jessica Biel is on the rocks following his latest humiliation, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress has become increasingly frustrated with her husband's erratic behavior, which has seeped into his character over the past few years.
'Marriage Headed For Trouble'
The recent release of his DWI police bodycam footage caused further embarrassment for the couple, especially after Timberlake, 45, launched an unsuccessful legal bid to prevent it from being made public.
Coupled with the fact his career appears to be on the wane, pals fear his marriage to Biel, 44, is hugely under strain.
An insider said, "Rumors have been swirling for ages that Justin and Jessica's marriage could be headed for trouble.
"His last tour was a near disaster, and his acting career has waned, while Jessica is working on one project after another as an actress and producer."
"There's only so much she can put up with," the source added. "And Justin's almost pushed her to the edge," the source noted.
Justin Timberlake Struggling To Stay Out Of Headlines
The Cry Me A River hitmaker's DWI arrest in Sag Harbor back in June 2024 was the latest in a string of humiliating incidents for Biel.
In 2019, she was faced with pictures of her husband hand-in-hand with his younger co-star Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans.
Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel in which he admitted to a "strong lapse in judgment" after drinking "way too much," before insisting "nothing happened" between them.
The following year, he was slammed for claiming that he and Biel were struggling with "24-hour parenting" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Timberlake's reputation took another battering again following the release of Britney Spears' documentary, Framing Britney Spears, and later her memoir, which featured damning claims about him.
'Divorce Will Be Biel's Decision'
His world tour in 2024 was also tainted by unwanted headlines, which reportedly pushed Biel to the edge.
A second source told The Daily Mail: "If they ever were to break up and get divorced, it would not be on his watch.
"It will be because Jessica wants it. He never wants to lose her, and he'd rather be in a miserable relationship with her with the chance of making it great again over divorce."
The insider revealed: "So, yes, there is and has been strain, but he shows up."
Radar claimed in January that cracks had started to appear in their 13-year marriage.
Insiders said pals are urging Biel to either double down on their union or walk away.
"Everyone around them can see the marriage isn't working," said a source. "It's reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn't healthy anymore. They've basically been living separate lives, and it shows.
"Jessica is so focused on her own projects, her friends, and her kids that it seems like Justin is basically an afterthought."
The source said, "Not that this is born from nothing. It's no secret that she's put up with a lot over the years, and it does seem as though it's essentially turned into this wall between them."