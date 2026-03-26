Cops Swarm Diddy's Son King Combs' L.A. Home After Attempted Home Invasion — As Sex Beast Mogul Continues to Languish Behind Bars
March 26 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son is safe, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after someone tried to break into his L.A. area home.
Cops swarmed the Porter Ranch home of Christian 'King' Combs and his girlfriend Raven Tracy after reports of a "burglary hot prowl" – which is the designation when a suspect is trying to break into a home when someone is inside.
Combs' Son is Safe
According to officials, an employee at the home contacted authorities after noticing suspicious activity. A second call was also placed by someone monitoring the home’s surveillance system.
Investigators later said there was an attempt to access the home through a back door, but the would-be burglar or burglars were unable to gain entry. Neither Christian nor Tracy was home at the time.
Video from the scene showed a massive police response, with at least one officer searching the backyard with a flashlight.
However, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Tracy's New Home
Records list Tracy as the home's owner. The 32-year-old content creator has been dating 27-year-old Christian since 2021. In 2024, she shared an Instagram post announcing her purchase.
"Sorry I’ve been missing," she shared in the caption. "We just moved into our first house together."
The couple is usually quite active on social media, often sharing provocative pics and videos together. The two posted Instagram photos from their New Year’s Eve getaway in Cabo, Mexico, showcasing private jets, luxury watches, and hotels.
A month earlier, Christian dropped a new song featuring footage of him and Tracy partying and dancing together.
Diddy Due Back in Court
Meanwhile, his disgraced dad languishes in prison after being convicted in July 2025 on two federal counts tied to transporting individuals for prostitution.
And the shamed music producer could find himself back in another courtroom soon, after the 56-year-old's attempt to dismiss another sexual assault lawsuit was denied "in its entirety" earlier this month.
In documents obtained by Radar, Combs had filed a request for Demurrer – with Motion to Strike the lawsuit, because Hay "failed to state facts sufficient to constitute causes of action, and uncertainty."
However, in a detailed decision, Judge Michael E. Whitaker struck down each request, ruling, "The Court overrules the Combs Defendants’ demurrer in its entirety. Further, the Court denies the Combs Defendants’ motion to strike in its entirety."
That clears the way for a trial from music producer Jonathan Hay, who has accused Combs of sexually violating him on multiple occasions.
Disturbing New Accusations
Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after his historic rape and prostitution trial came to a close.
In an exclusive interview with Radar, Hay claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents with Combs, including allegedly being forced to perform "oral s--" on the musician.
"I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels," Hay said. "As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."