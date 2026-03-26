Cops Swarm Diddy's Son King Combs' L.A. Home After Attempted Home Invasion — As Sex Beast Mogul Continues to Languish Behind Bars

Cops swarmed the Porter Ranch home of Christian 'King' Combs and his girlfriend Raven Tracy after reports of a "burglary hot prowl" – which is the designation when a suspect is trying to break into a home when someone is inside.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' son is safe, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after someone tried to break into his L.A. area home.

Christian and girlfriend Raven Tracy were not home at the time.

According to officials, an employee at the home contacted authorities after noticing suspicious activity. A second call was also placed by someone monitoring the home’s surveillance system.

Investigators later said there was an attempt to access the home through a back door, but the would-be burglar or burglars were unable to gain entry. Neither Christian nor Tracy was home at the time.

Video from the scene showed a massive police response, with at least one officer searching the backyard with a flashlight.

However, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.