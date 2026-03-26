Joseph Duggar's 'Pedophilia Victim' Reveals the Two Ways He 'Treated Her Like a Baby' During 'Abuse' When She Was Aged 9

The now-14-year-old alleges he molested her multiple times while their families vacationed together in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020. Joseph faces counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Florida, and has signed an extradition waiver.

His wife, Kendra Duggar, 27, was arrested in Tontitown two days later and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment, and she was released on bond roughly 90 minutes after being booked.

According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, the alleged victim told a detective in a forensic interview that at the start of the trip to Florida, Joseph asked her to sit on his lap, saying she "would sit on the defendant's lap" while he "cradled (her) with his arms" – behavior that indicates he was allegedly treating her like a baby.

She alleged this happened numerous times over the course of the vacation. As the days went on, she said his conduct changed and became more sexualized.