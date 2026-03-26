Joseph Duggar's 'Pedophilia Victim' Reveals the Two Ways He 'Treated Her Like a Baby' During 'Abuse' When She Was Aged 9
March 26 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Joseph Duggar is accused of treating a nine-year-old girl like a baby on a Florida vacation – by allegedly cradling her in his arms and repeatedly getting her to sit on his lap before the contact apparently escalated into sexual abuse.
That's according to a newly surfaced court affidavit, which has emerged after 31-year-old, father-of-four former 19 Kids And Counting reality TV personality Duggar was arrested last week in Tontitown, Arkansas.
Allegations of Abuse During Florida Vacation
The now-14-year-old alleges he molested her multiple times while their families vacationed together in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020. Joseph faces counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Florida, and has signed an extradition waiver.
His wife, Kendra Duggar, 27, was arrested in Tontitown two days later and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment, and she was released on bond roughly 90 minutes after being booked.
According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, the alleged victim told a detective in a forensic interview that at the start of the trip to Florida, Joseph asked her to sit on his lap, saying she "would sit on the defendant's lap" while he "cradled (her) with his arms" – behavior that indicates he was allegedly treating her like a baby.
She alleged this happened numerous times over the course of the vacation. As the days went on, she said his conduct changed and became more sexualized.
Joseph Duggar 'Apologized for His Actions'
The girl, who was nine at the time of the alleged abuse, claimed Joseph then told her to sit on the couch beside him, at which point he allegedly "covered the parties with a blanket," the affidavit states.
Once they were under the blanket, he is said to have pulled up her dress and touched her thighs, while his hand "grazed (her) vagina" over her underwear on multiple occasions.
Joseph's accuser told investigators the incidents left her feeling "confused" and "uncomfortable," and she described them as several incidents of sexual abuse that took place during the same family holiday.
The affidavit said Joseph's accuser also reported he "eventually approached the victim and apologized for his actions," after which "the incidents stopped occurring."
At the time of the trip, Joseph and his wife had two children, and she was pregnant with their third. The family of the alleged victim had been staying at a home on Danny Drive when the alleged abuse occurred, according to the legal filing.
Joseph Duggar's 'Intentions Were Not Pure'
Deputy Sheriff Darrell Norris, of the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Lynn Haven, Florida, wrote in the affidavit that after the girl's interview with an Arkansas detective, he "requested the detective and the victim's father call Joseph" in an effort to obtain a recorded admission.
During that call, Joseph is said to have "admitted his actions, stating he touched the victim over her clothing" and "admitted his intentions were not pure," Norris said in the affidavit.
A judge then approved an arrest warrant, which was sent to Arkansas and led to Duggar's detention in Tontitown.
Officials said Joseph "repeatedly" asked his alleged victim to sit on his lap, and in another incident, "asked (the alleged victim) to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket, rubbing his hands on her thighs" before he allegedly "manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals."
According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the girl's father later confronted Joseph about the allegations, at which point he again admitted his actions in front of the father and a Tontitown detective.
Joseph was subsequently charged with lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12 years old – and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. He remains in custody in Arkansas awaiting extradition to Florida.