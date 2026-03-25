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Home > News > Duggar Family

Duggar Family 'Is Blaming Satan for Their Downfall' After Disgraced Joseph's Arrest on 'Child Molestation' Charges — 'That's How This Feels to Some, Like a Witch Hunt'

the devil and the duggars
Source: mega; @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Duggar family members have blamed the devil for Joseph and Kendra's arrests.

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March 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Family members of the ultra-religious Duggars have a new excuse for the alleged crimes committed by spouses Joseph and Kendra – it was all Satan's fault.

RadarOnline.com can reveal relatives of the 19 Kids and Counting reality stars are blaming the devil and other negative influences for the family's fractures in the aftermath.

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Family Members Respond: 'This Has Been A Lot to Take In'

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Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph and Kendra Duggar each face child endangerment charges, while Joseph also faces molestation accusations.

As Radar reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 at his Arkansas home on charges of sexual molestation in Florida.

After an investigation, Kendra was arrested on separate charges of child endangerment for allegedly locking their four kids in their rooms from the outside. She has since been released, but he is still in jail in Arkansas, while awaiting extradition to Florida.

The daily developments are reportedly taking a toll on the tight-knit family.

"'As you can imagine, this has been a lot to take in over the past few days," one relative told the Daily Mail. "Everyone is just trying to process it."

Some have reportedly equated the ongoing disclosures as "straight-up persecution," according to the family member, who called it "an attack from people who want to see them struggle."

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Duggar Family 'Witch Hunt'

josh duggar
Source: Washington County Jail

Josh Duggar is serving out a sentence for child pornography.

The relative said parents Michelle and Jim Bob, who follow the strict teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, are notably troubled, especially after they had to endure the sexual spotlight several years ago, when son Josh Duggar was busted on child pornography charges.

"(Jim Bob's) always said the world would be hostile to them. That following Christ means the enemy will try to attack," the family member added. "That's how this feels to some – like a witch hunt."

The toll has become evident on matriarch Michelle, who was caught on video snapping at a would-be journalist who showed up on her driveway.

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Michelle Duggar: 'Shame on You!'

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have struggled with the family matters.

In a video online, Michelle can be seen confronting a man recording her while in his truck parked on the road outside the family's Arkansas compound. The unidentified man claimed to be a member of the press and asked for an interview, but Michelle wanted none of it.

"You cannot be here," the 59-year-old mother wailed at the driver, as she recorded him with her own phone. "You have no business being here."

Michelle then scolded: "You are interfering with children. Shame on you." later slamming to the stranger, "I am protecting children, what are you doing?"

The driver replied sarcastically about her son and daughter-in-law, "What were they doing? Your (son) was definitely doing something way worse."

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Photo of Joseph Duggar, Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram

Kendra Duggar could be putting some space between her and husband Joseph.

The family member admitted it sometimes feels like the disgraced reality stars have bullseyes on their backs.

"Arresting Joseph, people understand that. But arresting Kendra? That feels like a step further," the relative said.

Meanwhile, Kendra may already be subtly trying to distance herself from her disgraced husband and in-laws, as her camp is busy making sure she isn't blamed or connected in any way to Joseph's troubles.

A spokesperson for the family stressed that the charges filed against Kendra are "totally unrelated" to the felony charges her husband will face in Florida, emphasizing: "She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime."

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