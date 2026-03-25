Duggar Family 'Is Blaming Satan for Their Downfall' After Disgraced Joseph's Arrest on 'Child Molestation' Charges — 'That's How This Feels to Some, Like a Witch Hunt'

As Radar reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 at his Arkansas home on charges of sexual molestation in Florida.

After an investigation, Kendra was arrested on separate charges of child endangerment for allegedly locking their four kids in their rooms from the outside. She has since been released, but he is still in jail in Arkansas, while awaiting extradition to Florida.

The daily developments are reportedly taking a toll on the tight-knit family.

"'As you can imagine, this has been a lot to take in over the past few days," one relative told the Daily Mail. "Everyone is just trying to process it."

Some have reportedly equated the ongoing disclosures as "straight-up persecution," according to the family member, who called it "an attack from people who want to see them struggle."