Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Michelle Duggar Snaps at Paparazzi in 'Verbal Altercation' Caught on Camera After Disgraced Son Joseph and Kendra's Disturbing Arrests

joseph, michelle, kendra duggar
Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department, TLC

Michelle Duggar (middle) came to the defense of son Joseph and daughter-in-law Kendra.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Duggar took out her frustrations on a content creator who pulled up to her home, RadarOnline.com can report, after the 19 Kids and Counting matriarch was forced to bail her daughter-in-law, Kendra, out of jail following her child endangerment charges.

Kendra and husband Joseph are both facing neglect charges, while Joseph is also facing much more serious charges of sexually molesting a minor.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Duggar Fight Back: 'Shame on You!'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
michelle duggar
Source: TLC

Michelle Duggar barked at a media man to get off her property as he tried to ask about charges facing the couple.

In a video online, Michelle can be seen confronting a man recording her while in his truck parked on the road outside the family's Arkansas compound. The unidentified man claimed to be a member of the press and asked for an interview, but Michelle wanted none of it.

"You cannot be here," the 59-year-old mother wailed at the driver, as she recorded him with her own phone. "You have no business being here."

Michelle then scolded: "You are interfering with children. Shame on you."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @shabba.com/tiktok

The driver fired back, "This has nothing to do with the children. You guys are being investigated for the children."

The mention of the investigation seemed to really hit Michelle hard, as her eyes began to bulge and she defended, "I am protecting children, what are you doing?"

The driver replied sarcastically about her son and daughter-in-law, "What were they doing? Your (son) was definitely doing something way worse."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Under Fire

Kendra Duggar was arrested and charged with child endangerment.
Source: Washington County Jail

Kendra Duggar was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

As Radar reported, Joseph, 31, was arrested on March 18 at his Arkansas home on charges of sexual molestation in Florida. As part of the routine investigation, officials with both the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Tontitown Police Department searched for Joseph and Kendra's home a day later.

According to reports, officials discovered the locks on the doors of the couple's four kids' bedrooms were on the outside, raising red flags and leading to additional charges.

Kendra, 27, was then charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment and faces a maximum of eight years in prison. Joseph also faces the same charges, in addition to the child molestation accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Duggar's Charges

joseph duggar
Source: Washington County Jail

Joseph Duggar faces those charges plus molestation of a minor.

Joseph and Kendra share four young children, two boys and two girls, born between 2018 and 2022. An insider said officers pointed to the reverse door locks as evidence that Kendra "wrongly detains her kids."

"They arrested her and took her kids for that," the source said, adding that DCFS reportedly removed the children from the home as well.

Joseph's wife was released from jail the same day she was booked, while he remains behind bars and awaiting extradition to Florida in his child molestation case.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Anna Duggar is breeding Golden Retrievers in Arkansas.

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Duggar Accused of Being 'Backyard Breeder' After Launching Dog Business Amid Disgraced Husband Josh's 12.5-Year Stint Behind Bars on Child Pornography Charge

Photo of Joe Rogan, Erika Kirk

'Vile' Joe Rogan Dragged for Mocking Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' and Calling the Widow An 'Odd Duck' — 'This is So Disgusting'

Joseph Duggar's Charges

Photo of Joseph Duggar and family
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar's charges stem from a family vacation in 2020.

Authorities told Radar his allegations dated back to a family vacation in 2020.

"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

Joseph and Kendra face eight years in prison on the child endangerment charges, while Joseph could be sentenced to life behind bars if found guilty of molesting a minor.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.