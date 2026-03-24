Michelle Duggar Snaps at Paparazzi in 'Verbal Altercation' Caught on Camera After Disgraced Son Joseph and Kendra's Disturbing Arrests

In a video online, Michelle can be seen confronting a man recording her while in his truck parked on the road outside the family's Arkansas compound. The unidentified man claimed to be a member of the press and asked for an interview, but Michelle wanted none of it.

"You cannot be here," the 59-year-old mother wailed at the driver, as she recorded him with her own phone. "You have no business being here."

Michelle then scolded: "You are interfering with children. Shame on you."