Michelle Duggar Snaps at Paparazzi in 'Verbal Altercation' Caught on Camera After Disgraced Son Joseph and Kendra's Disturbing Arrests
March 24 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Michelle Duggar took out her frustrations on a content creator who pulled up to her home, RadarOnline.com can report, after the 19 Kids and Counting matriarch was forced to bail her daughter-in-law, Kendra, out of jail following her child endangerment charges.
Kendra and husband Joseph are both facing neglect charges, while Joseph is also facing much more serious charges of sexually molesting a minor.
Michelle Duggar Fight Back: 'Shame on You!'
In a video online, Michelle can be seen confronting a man recording her while in his truck parked on the road outside the family's Arkansas compound. The unidentified man claimed to be a member of the press and asked for an interview, but Michelle wanted none of it.
"You cannot be here," the 59-year-old mother wailed at the driver, as she recorded him with her own phone. "You have no business being here."
Michelle then scolded: "You are interfering with children. Shame on you."
The driver fired back, "This has nothing to do with the children. You guys are being investigated for the children."
The mention of the investigation seemed to really hit Michelle hard, as her eyes began to bulge and she defended, "I am protecting children, what are you doing?"
The driver replied sarcastically about her son and daughter-in-law, "What were they doing? Your (son) was definitely doing something way worse."
Family Under Fire
As Radar reported, Joseph, 31, was arrested on March 18 at his Arkansas home on charges of sexual molestation in Florida. As part of the routine investigation, officials with both the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Tontitown Police Department searched for Joseph and Kendra's home a day later.
According to reports, officials discovered the locks on the doors of the couple's four kids' bedrooms were on the outside, raising red flags and leading to additional charges.
Kendra, 27, was then charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment and faces a maximum of eight years in prison. Joseph also faces the same charges, in addition to the child molestation accusations.
Kendra Duggar's Charges
Joseph and Kendra share four young children, two boys and two girls, born between 2018 and 2022. An insider said officers pointed to the reverse door locks as evidence that Kendra "wrongly detains her kids."
"They arrested her and took her kids for that," the source said, adding that DCFS reportedly removed the children from the home as well.
Joseph's wife was released from jail the same day she was booked, while he remains behind bars and awaiting extradition to Florida in his child molestation case.
Joseph Duggar's Charges
Authorities told Radar his allegations dated back to a family vacation in 2020.
"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
Joseph and Kendra face eight years in prison on the child endangerment charges, while Joseph could be sentenced to life behind bars if found guilty of molesting a minor.