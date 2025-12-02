EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Divorce Fears Erupt — Couple 'Leading Increasingly Separate Lives' as Their Hollywood Careers Go in Different Directions
Dec. 2 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on October 19, but it wasn't the happiest of occasions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The has pair have been leading increasingly separate lives, and their careers are going in very different directions.
Biel Working To Launch Production Company
While Justin hasn't had a bona fide hit since 2006's SexyBack, Biel is on the verge of becoming a true Hollywood mogul with her Iron Ocean Productions cranking out a number of hit TV series, including The Sinner, Cruel Summer and Candy, along with the popular podcast The Lost Olympians.
Biel, 43, has complained to pals Timberlake, 44, is doing little to help even though his plate is relatively empty, said the insider.
Jessica Is Looking Forward, Justin Is 'Stuck In The Past'
An insider said: "Jessica is staying focused, has recommitted to her TV career and has aspirations to expand and become a major producer in that world.
"She's a natural talent when it comes to that stuff. But Justin seems to be only looking backward, like he's trying to recapture the pop music success he had in his late 20s and 30s."
Meanwhile, "Jessica is looking forward and trying to evolve," added the source. "Sadly, Justin is stuck in the past.