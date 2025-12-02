Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Justin Timberlake
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Divorce Fears Erupt — Couple 'Leading Increasingly Separate Lives' as Their Hollywood Careers Go in Different Directions

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel face divorce fears as their careers drive them to live separate lives.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel face divorce fears as their careers drive them to live separate lives.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on October 19, but it wasn't the happiest of occasions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The has pair have been leading increasingly separate lives, and their careers are going in very different directions.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Biel Working To Launch Production Company

Article continues below advertisement
Jessica Biel is focused on expanding her Iron Ocean Productions empire as Justin Timberlake struggles to revive his music career.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel is focused on expanding her Iron Ocean Productions empire as Justin Timberlake struggles to revive his music career.

Article continues below advertisement

While Justin hasn't had a bona fide hit since 2006's SexyBack, Biel is on the verge of becoming a true Hollywood mogul with her Iron Ocean Productions cranking out a number of hit TV series, including The Sinner, Cruel Summer and Candy, along with the popular podcast The Lost Olympians.

Biel, 43, has complained to pals Timberlake, 44, is doing little to help even though his plate is relatively empty, said the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Is Looking Forward, Justin Is 'Stuck In The Past'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Keith Urban's onstage collapse after his divorce from Nicole Kidman has left friends fearing for him.

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Meltdown Fears Explode! Country Star's Onstage Collapse After Nicole Kidman Divorce Leaves Pals Panicking He's in Danger

Lori Loughlin has been struggling to let go of estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli even 'after years of betrayal.'

EXCLUSIVE: Why Heartbroken Lori Loughlin Can't Let Go of Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli — Even After 'Years of Betrayal'

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Biel is moving forward professionally while Timberlake remains fixated on past success.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Biel is moving forward professionally while Timberlake remains fixated on past success.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An insider said: "Jessica is staying focused, has recommitted to her TV career and has aspirations to expand and become a major producer in that world.

"She's a natural talent when it comes to that stuff. But Justin seems to be only looking backward, like he's trying to recapture the pop music success he had in his late 20s and 30s."

Meanwhile, "Jessica is looking forward and trying to evolve," added the source. "Sadly, Justin is stuck in the past.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.