Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Last-Ditch Move to Distract From Mounting Scandals Revealed — Before Trump Axed Her
March 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Despite Kristi Noem facing brutal backlash and drowning in hot water, the embattled U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security still tried to make one bold move before she was fired, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report, the 54-year-old attempted to launch a new border wall, a last-ditch attempt to divert attention from her crumbling role.
Krsti Noem's Last Move Before She Was Fired Revealed
The move was described as an "attempt to distract" by reporter Anna Giaritelli, following Noem's fumbles with ICE as well as er $200million ad campaign, featuring Noem on a horse.
The reported plan included 500 miles of border wall near Big Bend National Park in Texas; however, this plot went against Border Patrol's plans to secure the region.
The agency is said to have noted they "never had a wall, never had plans for a wall" in the area. They instead wanted to use technology to guard the border.
Earlier this month, President Trump booted Noem, also known as "Ice Barbie," from her position, and instead created a new position just for her.
Kristi Noem's Controversies Explained
"Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results... will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere, we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida..." Trump said on Truth Social.
She was replaced by Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.
Noem's time with the Department of Homeland Security has been described as a failure by her critics, highlighted by her pricey ad, which received plenty of backlash.
In the ad, Noem rides a horse near Mount Rushmore; horses that, according to The Strategy Group Company, the firm hired to film the ad, cost $20,000. The firm also revealed Noem and the department spent $3,781 on hair and makeup and $52,599 on videography costs.
When questioned about the ad during her testimony to Congress, Noem claimed Trump approved it. However, the 79-year-old later claimed he "never knew anything" about the ad being filmed.
Noem, who was also accused of "cosplaying outfits" during her time on the job, also had to answer questions about her alleged romance with her top aide, Corey Lewandowski.
When asked if she ever had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, Noem accused lawmakers in Congress of spreading "tabloid garbage."
She also accused Rep. Jared Moskowitz of attacking "conservative women" and calling them "stupid" or "sluts."
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's Outing Turns Heads
While both parties have repeatedly denied claims they are lovers, the pair were spotted together in South America recently. The two sat next to one another while promoting the newly launched anti-crime initiative in Guyana.
Despite this appearance, Lewandowski will not be teaming up with Noem anytime soon again... nor with Trump, as the 52-year-old has decided to walk away from the administration.
While one source claimed he was released by Trump after the president was left raging over Noem's ad campaign, another insider claimed Lewandowski did not want to work at the State Department.
According to sources, Lewandowski's tenure was also not a success, as many labeled his time employed with the administration a "reign of terror."
They also claimed Lewandowski "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides. He was also accused of terrorizing staff with his "quick temper."