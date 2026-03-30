Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Last-Ditch Move to Distract From Mounting Scandals Revealed — Before Trump Axed Her

"Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results... will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere, we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida..." Trump said on Truth Social.

She was replaced by Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Noem's time with the Department of Homeland Security has been described as a failure by her critics, highlighted by her pricey ad, which received plenty of backlash.

In the ad, Noem rides a horse near Mount Rushmore; horses that, according to The Strategy Group Company, the firm hired to film the ad, cost $20,000. The firm also revealed Noem and the department spent $3,781 on hair and makeup and $52,599 on videography costs.