EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Joseph Duggar, 31, Turned to Sex Offender Brother Josh, 38, for Advice Years Before Child Molestation Charges in Eerie Resurfaced Video

Reddit users quickly seized on the moment, with many calling it unsettling in hindsight.

"Well, there’s your problem right there," one person wrote, and another added, "I guess going to Josh for advice didn't work out well for him."

Others echoed a similar sentiment, with one bluntly stating, "Well, that didn’t age well…"

The resurfaced footage has also reignited broader criticism of the Duggar family's upbringing and belief system.

"You can see the deterioration this cult caused in these kids," one commenter claimed, while another wrote, "These high-demand cults destroy innocence and childhood."

"This family is honestly so cringe," one user penned, and a second person noted, "They were so weird and sheltered that the teenage boys were always saying 'neat,' like it was 1952."

Others took a harsher tone, with one person claiming, "Joseph's eyes are disturbed. His gaze is deeply troubling. It's like a fixed, unfeeling stare."