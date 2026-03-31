EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Joseph Duggar, 31, Turned to Sex Offender Brother Josh, 38, for Advice Years Before Child Molestation Charges in Eerie Resurfaced Video
March 31 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
A resurfaced clip of Joseph Duggar is drawing backlash after his recent arrest, with critics pointing to a now-unearthed moment involving disgraced brother Josh, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The throwback footage, pulled from the family's former TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, has sparked fresh scrutiny over the Duggar family dynamic and who Joseph once trusted for guidance.
Resurfaced Clip Raises Eyebrows
In a clip of the family at the gym, a younger Joseph casually admitted he leaned on Josh, 38, for advice.
"I go to my dad and Josh for advice, so it's kinda neat they come to me for advice this time," Joseph said at the time.
The comment, once seemingly harmless, has taken on a far darker tone in light of what’s since come to light about both Josh and Joseph.
'Well, That Didn't Age Well...'
Reddit users quickly seized on the moment, with many calling it unsettling in hindsight.
"Well, there’s your problem right there," one person wrote, and another added, "I guess going to Josh for advice didn't work out well for him."
Others echoed a similar sentiment, with one bluntly stating, "Well, that didn’t age well…"
The resurfaced footage has also reignited broader criticism of the Duggar family's upbringing and belief system.
"You can see the deterioration this cult caused in these kids," one commenter claimed, while another wrote, "These high-demand cults destroy innocence and childhood."
"This family is honestly so cringe," one user penned, and a second person noted, "They were so weird and sheltered that the teenage boys were always saying 'neat,' like it was 1952."
Others took a harsher tone, with one person claiming, "Joseph's eyes are disturbed. His gaze is deeply troubling. It's like a fixed, unfeeling stare."
Latest Mugshot
This comes after Joseph spent more than a week in custody in Arkansas and was officially moved and booked in the Bay County jail in Florida on March 31.
He faces two charges: one of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and another of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."
In his newest mugshot, the 31-year-old appears tired and disheveled, with his hair brushed messily over his forehead.
Critics on Reddit also pointed out that he appeared to be smirking in his photo.
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Possible Life Behind Bars
Joseph was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas on charges that he allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl while on vacation in 2020. Due to the seriousness of his crimes and the strict child molestation laws in Florida, Joseph could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," an affidavit indicates. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket."
"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."