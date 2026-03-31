Joseph Duggar 'Smirks' In New Mugshot After His Arrest on Child Molestation Charges — As Disgraced TV Star 'Could Face Life Behind Bars' For Sick Crime
March 31 2026, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
Joseph Duggar appears to flash a smirk in his new mugshot photo taken in Bay County, Florida, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 19 Kids and Counting star has finally been booked into the local jail there as he faces charges of sexually molesting a minor.
After more than week in custody in his home state of Arkansas, Joseph arrived and was booked into the Bay County jail on Tuesday, March 31 to face two charges: one of of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and another of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."
In his latest mugshot, the 31-year-old looks disheveled and tired, with his combed-over hair falling limply over his forehead.
However, most shocking may have been the disturbing smirk he flashed while taking his photo, as pointed out by critics on Reddit.
"Eww why tf is he smiling like that?" one person commented, as another added: "It's so weird because it doesn't look like his mouth is smiling. Just his eyes. Makes it feel extra creepy to me."
A third questioned: "Why does he look so happy… does he think he’s on vacation or something?"
Joseph's Arrest
It's no vacation for the former reality star. As Radar reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas on charges he allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl while on a family vacation to Florida's panhandle in 2020.
Investigators from Bay County, Florida, were contacted by a detective with the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police Department on March 18, regarding a "report of past sexual abuse" of the now 14-year-old girl.
The alleged victim detailed several incidents allegedly involving Joseph that occurred during a family vacation to Panama City Beach.
The Sordid Accusations
Florida has some of the strictest child molestation laws in the nation, and if convicted, Joseph could spend the rest of his life behind bars, due to the nature and age of the alleged incident
"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket.
"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
According to the Muscaw firm, "Florida's Criminal Statutes states that a person who intentionally touches the genital area, breasts, or buttocks, or the clothing covering up those areas, of a child who is less than 16 years of age... commits an act of lewd or lascivious molestation."
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Life After Lockdown for a Convicted Sex Offender
And the consequences could be severe.
"If convicted of child molestation in the state of Florida, a person can expect to spend a long time in prison, from a minimum of 25 years up to a maximum life sentence," the firm continued.
"The Florida child molestation laws are in place to protect children ages 16 and under from being exploited by adults who prey on children for their own deviant sexual needs and wants."
Even once those convicted are released from prison, they continue to face extreme and lasting consequences, as it's a requirement that their name be permanently added to the National Sex Offender Registry.
A s-- offender will never be allowed to work unsupervised with children again, and their movements will also be tracked and restricted.
"You will no longer have the right to live and travel wherever you want," the lawyers stressed.