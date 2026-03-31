Joseph Duggar 'Smirks' In New Mugshot After His Arrest on Child Molestation Charges — As Disgraced TV Star 'Could Face Life Behind Bars' For Sick Crime

Florida has some of the strictest child molestation laws in the nation, and if convicted, Joseph could spend the rest of his life behind bars, due to the nature and age of the alleged incident

"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket.

"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

According to the Muscaw firm, "Florida's Criminal Statutes states that a person who intentionally touches the genital area, breasts, or buttocks, or the clothing covering up those areas, of a child who is less than 16 years of age... commits an act of lewd or lascivious molestation."