Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's Double Life Exposed — As Trump Left in Shock After 'Busty Bimbo' Photos Were Leaked

Trump, 79, as well as Kristi, 54, were stunned when pictures of Bryon Noem wearing wildly fake oversized breasts under a tight flesh-colored shirt with pink hot pants were leaked online on March 31.

Donald Trump was floored after learning his former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem 's husband allegedly has a cross-dressing fetish , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it," the prez added.

"They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that's the case, that's too bad," Trump told the Daily Mail via phone after the outlet broke the story with the shocking pictures and details about his alleged involvement with messaging fetish models.

Bryon did not deny that he was the man in the selfies, which he reportedly sent to members of the online "bimbofication" community.

Bryon reportedly sent $25,000 to different members of the fetish community via Cash App and PayPal, all women who had their busts dramatically enhanced with saline.

The former rancher allegedly told them he loved their massive chests, but when his payments stopped, one of the women posted about his behavior on social media before deleting the allegations.

Going by the name "Jason," Bryon allegedly promised one of the ladies that he would treat her like a "goddess," claiming "you turn me into a girl,” then asked if he should “put on leggings" in one of the messages seen by the publication.

Other photos showed Bryon wearing "figure-hugging green leggings" while wearing what appeared to be two large balloons stuffed inside his shirt.

One of the women said the former first gentleman of South Dakota's particular fetish was "3000cc-plus boobs," referring to the amount of saline injected into the body parts.

"It's called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look. His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs," she revealed.