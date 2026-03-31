Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's Double Life Exposed — As Trump Left in Shock After 'Busty Bimbo' Photos Were Leaked
March 31 2026, Updated 6:38 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was floored after learning his former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's husband allegedly has a cross-dressing fetish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, as well as Kristi, 54, were stunned when pictures of Bryon Noem wearing wildly fake oversized breasts under a tight flesh-colored shirt with pink hot pants were leaked online on March 31.
Donald Trump Feels 'Badly' for Kristi Noem Amid Scandal
Bryon did not deny that he was the man in the selfies, which he reportedly sent to members of the online "bimbofication" community.
"They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that's the case, that's too bad," Trump told the Daily Mail via phone after the outlet broke the story with the shocking pictures and details about his alleged involvement with messaging fetish models.
"I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it," the prez added.
Bryon Noem Has a 'Kink' for Very Buxom Chests
Bryon reportedly sent $25,000 to different members of the fetish community via Cash App and PayPal, all women who had their busts dramatically enhanced with saline.
The former rancher allegedly told them he loved their massive chests, but when his payments stopped, one of the women posted about his behavior on social media before deleting the allegations.
Going by the name "Jason," Bryon allegedly promised one of the ladies that he would treat her like a "goddess," claiming "you turn me into a girl,” then asked if he should “put on leggings" in one of the messages seen by the publication.
Other photos showed Bryon wearing "figure-hugging green leggings" while wearing what appeared to be two large balloons stuffed inside his shirt.
One of the women said the former first gentleman of South Dakota's particular fetish was "3000cc-plus boobs," referring to the amount of saline injected into the body parts.
"It's called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look. His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs," she revealed.
Kristi Noem 'Devastated' by News of Her Husband's 'Kink'
While Bryon didn't deny sending the crossdressing photos or having the explicit conversations, he rejected the notion that his behavior could have posed a national security threat by opening up his wife to blackmail when she was the DHS secretary.
As for Kristi, her spokesperson said she was "devastated" by her husband's fetish activity, adding that their "family was blindsided by this."
The duo, who married in 1992, share three adult children: daughters Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29 and a son, Booker, 23.
The status of the couple's marriage has also come into question, as the former South Dakota governor was allegedly having an ongoing affair with her top DHS aide, Corey Lewandowski.
Kristi got the axe from Trump on March 5, one day after a disastrous Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where she claimed the president gave his approval to spend a whopping $220 million on an ad campaign. Committee member Senator John Kennedy grilled Kristi over the ad costs, later claiming that Trump was "not a happy camper" when he heard she had pinned the financial go-ahead on the president.
Kristi Noem's Latest Drama Following Her Firing
Kristi was reassigned as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, while Lewandowski faces a possible investigation into claims that he had high-level approval authority over DHS contracts from which he allegedly profited.
Trump's 2016 campaign manager reportedly dumped his former boss after she was canned.
"Corey loves proximity to power," a D.C. insider explained to Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone. Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore."