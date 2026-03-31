Candace Owens Questions Charlie Kirk's Murder Investigation — As Bombshell Court Filing Claims Bullet Used to Kill Activist 'Didn't Match Rifle Found at Scene'
March 31 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has once again thrown her two cents in when it comes to Charlie Kirk's murder investigation, following a shock update, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative mouthpiece has been offering up wild theories about the right-wing activist's assassination, even after the prime suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested.
Tyler Robinson's Defense Team's Shocking New Filing
The 32-year-old's defense attorneys recently filed a new court filing, arguing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson."
The legal team noted the ATF firearm analyst's testimony may be used as "exculpatory evidence." The lawyers also revealed the FBI is conducting a second comparative bullet analysis and a lead bullet analysis, but neither has been completed.
They added: "Again, until the defense receives the case files and protocols relating to these analyses, and has had them independently evaluated by its expert, they will not be in a position to assess the reliability of this evidence if either the State or the defense decides to proffer it."
According to Robinson's attorneys, they have received about 20,000 electronic audio files, videos, and written documents that prosecutors have presented as evidence in the case.
'Hope the Money Was Worth Your Soul'
In response to the new court filing, Owens took to X, where she commented, "Where are all my neocons who have been “overwhelmed” by the non existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?
"You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Hope the money was worth your soul."
She later claimed in the comments section, "And the other part no one wants to discuss that about 7 sets of prints were found on the gun, which the bomb dogs did not find which means – it wasn’t fired at all."
Robinson is facing capital murder charges and a potential death sentence after Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10.
Candace Owens V. Erika Kirk
Prosecutors have alleged Robinson drove three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk, 31. He was then turned over to authorities by his father, Matt, after he recognized his own dad's rifle in the images released by police amid a manhunt.
Robinson’s grandfather had given him the rifle as a gift before he allegedly used it to kill Kirk, according to authorities.
Meanwhile, Owens has continued to highlight Kirk and his widow, Erika, on her show, even calling out the 37-year-old's behavior following her husband's assassination. She has even accused Erika of using the tragedy for her own financial and power gains.
Following Charlie's death, Erika was named the new CEO of his company, Turning Point USA.
"What alarms me so much about Erika isn't so much that she lies, which we will prove to you over and over again; it's also the fact that I don't know if she's aware that she's lying," Owens said of Erika during the first episode of her series, Bride of Charlie.
The 36-year-old has also leaked text messages and disturbing photos, including snaps of a different angle of Charlie's murder. Earlier this month, the podcaster released graphic footage from a camera directly behind Charlie's head from the tragic day.
She also analyzed the footage frame by frame, making Charlie's body shift and rock back and forth as he was gunned down.
Owens also posted photos of the inside of the SUV used to rush Charlie, her friend, to the hospital, exposing a bloody seat and a blood-spattered paper bag.
In response, Owens was labeled "utterly shameless" by critics.