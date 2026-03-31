Candace Owens Questions Charlie Kirk's Murder Investigation — As Bombshell Court Filing Claims Bullet Used to Kill Activist 'Didn't Match Rifle Found at Scene'

The 32-year-old's defense attorneys recently filed a new court filing, arguing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson."

The legal team noted the ATF firearm analyst's testimony may be used as "exculpatory evidence." The lawyers also revealed the FBI is conducting a second comparative bullet analysis and a lead bullet analysis, but neither has been completed.

They added: "Again, until the defense receives the case files and protocols relating to these analyses, and has had them independently evaluated by its expert, they will not be in a position to assess the reliability of this evidence if either the State or the defense decides to proffer it."

According to Robinson's attorneys, they have received about 20,000 electronic audio files, videos, and written documents that prosecutors have presented as evidence in the case.