LeAnn Rimes Horrifies Fans by Filming Excruciatingly Painful 'Deep Jaw Release Therapy' Which Leaves Her Sobbing

In an intimate Instagram video posted by fascial maneuver provider Human Garage, co-founder Garry Lineham is seen treating the singer using the "deep jaw release" technique, causing her immense pain.

After Lineham puts his hands in her mouth to realign her jaw — as a fellow practitioner holds her head still — Rimes immediately lets out sobs of relief.

She holds her face and says, "Oh, my god" a few times before Lineham instructs her, "Say 'that part of my life is over.'"

The singer responds: "That part of my life better be over."

She adds: "Oh, my god. You just don't realize how much tension is in there," before Lineham chimes in, "Until it's gone."