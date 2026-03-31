LeAnn Rimes Horrifies Fans by Filming Excruciatingly Painful 'Deep Jaw Release Therapy' Which Leaves Her Sobbing
March 31 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
LeAnn Rimes shocked her fans by filming her excruciating "deep jaw release therapy" which left the singer screaming in agony.
The How Do I Live hitmaker, 43, underwent the procedure to release severe tension in her jaw, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'That Part of My Life Better Be Over'
In an intimate Instagram video posted by fascial maneuver provider Human Garage, co-founder Garry Lineham is seen treating the singer using the "deep jaw release" technique, causing her immense pain.
After Lineham puts his hands in her mouth to realign her jaw — as a fellow practitioner holds her head still — Rimes immediately lets out sobs of relief.
She holds her face and says, "Oh, my god" a few times before Lineham instructs her, "Say 'that part of my life is over.'"
The singer responds: "That part of my life better be over."
She adds: "Oh, my god. You just don't realize how much tension is in there," before Lineham chimes in, "Until it's gone."
Screaming in Agony
In the caption of their video post, Human Garage shared, "Healing isn't always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn't even know we were carrying."
"In this powerful session, @garrylineham works with @leannrimes on a deep jaw release," the note continued. "You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned."
The self-care provider claimed "the jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress" and that when we hold it all in "the fascia in the face and neck locks to protect us."
"By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move," Human Garage wrote.
Rimes shared more of her journey with fascia tension in a March 23 post on Instagram.
Why Did LeAnn Rimes Have Treatment?
Meghan Markle 'Thought She Should Be the Next Queen' Over Kate Middleton — As 'Diva Duchess' 'Hates Being So Far Down the Line of Succession' With Prince Harry
"For as long as I can remember, my body has held tension like it's been bracing for something. My jaw, my neck, my shoulders... especially the TMJ (temporomandibular joint).
"It's never really let go. And as someone whose voice is literally my instrument, that kind of tightness doesn't just live in my body; it shows up in how I breathe, how I express, how freely I can sing."
Rimes said she has tried to take care of herself by focusing on "nutrition, hormones, nervous system work, therapy, (and) supplements," but none of those "healing paths" worked until she discovered fascia research.
Her painful treatment comes months after the singer opened up about her agonizing secret health battle.
Rimes, who previously experienced her teeth falling out mid-performance, has been keeping her troubles under wraps for years. However, it seems she is now at a stage where she feels confident talking about how it has impacted her well-being, both physically and mentally.
"For so long, it did feel like I was hiding so much of myself," she explained. "It did allow for the insecurity of thoughts I've had in the past about 'I'm not pretty, I'm not good enough' ... I did learn how to love myself through all of my different incarnations."
Rimes has also previously been open about suffering from psoriasis, despite traditionally keeping health issues private.
"It was such a moment of relief' to publicly share her diagnosis 'because I had been hiding that for so long," she said at the time. "The same with my mental health and now with perimenopause. Every time I talk about it, I set myself — and someone else — free."