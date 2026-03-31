Meghan Markle 'Thought She Should Be the Next Queen' Over Kate Middleton — As 'Diva Duchess' 'Hates Being So Far Down the Line of Succession' With Prince Harry
March 31 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
The author of a new biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has claimed the former actress thought she should have become the next queen over Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tom Bower explained how Markle allegedly "couldn't understand" the hierarchy of royal succession and "believed" she had more qualities suited to the role than the Princess of Wales.
Meghan Markle 'Thought She Should be Treated as God'
Bower was promoting his new biography of the couple, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, during an episode of the Kinsey Schofield Uncensored podcast when he made the allegations.
"She never acknowledges the fact that Harry is the reason she is where she is, does she?" royal expert Schofield asked the author, referring to how the former Suits actress finally found global fame after marrying the prince in 2018.
Bower replied that an "establishment figure reported to the Queen [Elizabeth II] that Meghan thinks that once she marries into the royal family, she's going to be God. Which is pretty hilarious, but clearly, she believed it."
In the book, the author wrote that Markle failed to comprehend that "The Royal Family is the nation's family and a national obsession" and that "the royals may appear to be ordinary people, but to maintain the monarchy, they relied on the public's willingness to treat them like God."
He alleged that Markle ignored all of the advice given to her about royal protocol and etiquette before marrying Harry and "thought she should be treated as God."
Meghan Markle Thought She Should Be the 'Next Queen' Over Kate Middleton
"Clearly, she thought...I've come to the conclusion, with the help of others on the inside, that she really thought she, rather than Kate, should be the next queen after Charles," the Revenge author continued.
"She couldn't understand why she was better looking, and in her view, more intelligent, harder working, and everything, should be the queen," Bower described.
"And she hated the idea that she and Harry were relegated so far down the order," he noted about how the Duke of Sussex was the sixth in line to the throne at the time they married, behind Prince William and the three children he shares with Middleton.
"She got everything she wanted and then knew what she wanted and couldn't get, and that was a lot. That's why, of course, she never intended to stay," Bower alleged about how Markle never planned to be a full-time working royal after her marriage to Harry.
Meghan Markle 'Regretted the Possibility That She Would Never be the Queen'
In Betrayal, Bower writes that Harry's place as the "spare" to future King William V was one of the reasons Markle was so keen to leave the royal family.
He claimed the California native "lamented Harry's unlikely chances of one day being king, just as she regretted the possibility that she would never be the queen."
Under the rules of succession, as King Charles III's firstborn, William, will ascend to the throne with his wife, Kate, as his queen upon his father's passing.
Even if something terrible happened to the dashing former rescue pilot, he would be succeeded by his children in the order of their birth, making it a near impossibility that Harry will ever become King.
King Charles Allows Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Swerve Royal Family's Easter Celebrations Amid Andrew Windsor Epstein Scandal
Meghan Markle Now 'Paying the Price for Her Betrayal' of the Royal Family
Harry and Markle sensationally quit the royal family in January 2020, after the queen refused to give in to their demands of working in a half-in, half-out royal capacity while seeking "financial independence" abroad.
On the podcast, Bower claimed the Diva Duchess went on to "make a fortune out of trashing the royal family" through her and Harry's big bucks deal with Netflix, where the pair aired their many grievances in the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan.
The scribe scoffed that, since Netflix is now "done" with the pair and has dropped its partnership with Markle's As Ever brand, she is "now paying the price of her betrayal."