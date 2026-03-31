Meghan Markle 'Thought She Should Be the Next Queen' Over Kate Middleton — As 'Diva Duchess' 'Hates Being So Far Down the Line of Succession' With Prince Harry

Bower was promoting his new biography of the couple, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, during an episode of the Kinsey Schofield Uncensored podcast when he made the allegations.

"She never acknowledges the fact that Harry is the reason she is where she is, does she?" royal expert Schofield asked the author, referring to how the former Suits actress finally found global fame after marrying the prince in 2018.

Bower replied that an "establishment figure reported to the Queen [Elizabeth II] that Meghan thinks that once she marries into the royal family, she's going to be God. Which is pretty hilarious, but clearly, she believed it."

In the book, the author wrote that Markle failed to comprehend that "The Royal Family is the nation's family and a national obsession" and that "the royals may appear to be ordinary people, but to maintain the monarchy, they relied on the public's willingness to treat them like God."

He alleged that Markle ignored all of the advice given to her about royal protocol and etiquette before marrying Harry and "thought she should be treated as God."