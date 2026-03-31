'It's a Cruel Irony': Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes on Trump Administration — And Accuses Prez of Betraying Younger Generations with Iran War

Greene also suggested that Trump wasn't joking and may actually attempt to run for a third term, despite the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution stating that a president can only serve for two terms.

"It’s the same bulls--t we've seen for decades now, and I don’t think the president is being tongue-in-cheek," she said during a recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly show. "I know that man very well. And he repeatedly and repeatedly says he’s not going to heaven, the same way he repeatedly says that he’s – 'What do you think? Should I run for president again?'"

"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for? Because it’s not for the American people. He's lying. He’s gone back on what he promised," she added.