'It's a Cruel Irony': Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes on Trump Administration — And Accuses Prez of Betraying Younger Generations with Iran War
March 31 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene once again slammed President Donald Trump and his administration amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, March 30, the former congresswoman launched into a fiery tirade on social media calling out the POTUS, 79, for appearing to go back on his word after campaigning on "no more foreign wars" and affordability in the 2024 presidential election.
'Cruel Irony'
"The younger generations, millennials and Gen Z, want life affordability, good jobs, and an America focused government, not one that engages in more foreign wars," Greene, 51, wrote via X.
"It’s a cruel irony that the American troops soon to be sent into Iran will be Gen Z and millennials (again), by the very President and admin that promised no more foreign wars, to make life affordable for Americans, and a strong American economy producing good American jobs," she concluded.
Trump Leaves Marjorie Taylor Greene Puzzled
This is far from the first time Greene – once a staunch MAGA supporter and proponent of Trump – has lashed out at the controversial politician for his decision to bomb Iran since she stepped down from her position as congresswoman.
Earlier this month, Green admitted she was baffled by Trump's remark that he would end the conflict "when I feel it...I feel it in my bones."
"I have no idea what that means," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "The same way I have no understanding of what he means when he says he doesn't think he's going to heaven. Those are statements that I find concerning."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Celebrates Florida Election Loss
As Radar previously reported, Greene also cheered online after Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election against Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Jon Maples in Florida.
"Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies 'traitor' for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences," she gloated on X. "26 is gone but keep putting Americans last and 28 will be too."
'Entitled' Kai Trump Dragged for Posting Lip Syncing Videos on TikTok Amid War — With Trolls Raging 'She Should Be Looking to Enlist to Fight in Iran'
Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Trump Will Try to Run for Third Term
Greene also suggested that Trump wasn't joking and may actually attempt to run for a third term, despite the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution stating that a president can only serve for two terms.
"It’s the same bulls--t we've seen for decades now, and I don’t think the president is being tongue-in-cheek," she said during a recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly show. "I know that man very well. And he repeatedly and repeatedly says he’s not going to heaven, the same way he repeatedly says that he’s – 'What do you think? Should I run for president again?'"
"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for? Because it’s not for the American people. He's lying. He’s gone back on what he promised," she added.