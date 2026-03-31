Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Joseph Duggar
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'I Haven't Died Yet' — Kendra Duggar Makes Chilling Death Remarks Before Breaking Down in Tears During Jail Phone Call With Husband Joseph After Child Molestation Arrest

kendra and joseph duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram

Kendra Duggar broke down in tears while on the phone with her incarcerated husband, Joseph.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kendra Duggar broke down in tears during a jailhouse phone call with her disgraced husband, Joseph, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reality star's spouse admitted to having difficulties trying to live her life as Joseph faces child molestation charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Breaks Down

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar shared how difficult it has been since his arrest.

Radar has obtained several emotional calls Joseph made to Kendra while he was in the Washington County jail in Arkansas, awaiting his extradition to Florida.

In one call in particular, Kendra revealed her personal pain, morbidly confessing: "When I’m by myself, it’s just not a good thing. But I haven’t died yet, so... I haven’t died."

Kendra, 27, shared what a toll her 31-year-old husband's arrest has been on the family, as she struggled to keep their kids, and herself, together.

"I feel like I can’t be there as much for you right now. I have my own battles that I am dealing with," she told Joseph apologetically, to which he replied, "You have a lot of things you're dealing with, sweetie."

Kendra continued: "My priorities are the kids, and that’s the only thing I am able to focus on. I'm going to try to take your calls, but I have to do anything and everything for the kids right now, and for myself, because I’m not well."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Kendra is Being 'Coached' on How to Deal with Joseph's Jailing.

joseph Duggar florida mugshot
Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Duggar faces child molestation charges in Florida.

Kendra also shared that she has the help of others to navigate the situation.

"My coaches here are saying, 'Make sure you take care of yourself so that you can make good decisions for the kids.' So, I'm doing that," she added. "So, I don’t know how to be there for you."

Joseph tried to calm her concerns, responding: "I'll be fine, the kids need you. I appreciate you taking my calls, because that is very encouraging to me, just to hear your voice. I think about your sweet laugh all the time."

That note of love seemed to hit Kendra hard, as she replied, "Well, I don’t have it right now," and then broke down in tears.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Enters a Plea

Joseph Duggar
Source: @fourteenthjudicialcircuito1005/youtube

Joseph Duggar made his first appearance in a Florida court on March 31.

As Radar reported, Joseph entered a "not guilty" plea moments before he made his first court appearance in Bay County, Florida, on Tuesday, March 31, on charges he sexually molested a nine-year-old girl in 2020.

A judge set his bond at $600,000 – $100,000 for the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and $500,000 on the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."

The second charge could lead to life in prison for the 31-year-old.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Eric Dane and 'Euphoria' key art

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Family 'Consumed With Grief' Over His 'Ghoulish' Appearance on Hit TV Show Weeks After His Death

Photo of Kanye West and Fabio Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Hammered for Featuring Michael Jackson Impersonator in New Music Video — 'He Just Can't Help Himself'

No Contact with Minors

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar was ordered to be supervised around minors.

Joseph was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, and must have supervised contact around any other minors – including his own children.

He bonded out that afternoon and is due again in court on April 20.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.