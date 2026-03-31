EXCLUSIVE: 'I Haven't Died Yet' — Kendra Duggar Makes Chilling Death Remarks Before Breaking Down in Tears During Jail Phone Call With Husband Joseph After Child Molestation Arrest
March 31 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Kendra Duggar broke down in tears during a jailhouse phone call with her disgraced husband, Joseph, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star's spouse admitted to having difficulties trying to live her life as Joseph faces child molestation charges.
Kendra Breaks Down
Radar has obtained several emotional calls Joseph made to Kendra while he was in the Washington County jail in Arkansas, awaiting his extradition to Florida.
In one call in particular, Kendra revealed her personal pain, morbidly confessing: "When I’m by myself, it’s just not a good thing. But I haven’t died yet, so... I haven’t died."
Kendra, 27, shared what a toll her 31-year-old husband's arrest has been on the family, as she struggled to keep their kids, and herself, together.
"I feel like I can’t be there as much for you right now. I have my own battles that I am dealing with," she told Joseph apologetically, to which he replied, "You have a lot of things you're dealing with, sweetie."
Kendra continued: "My priorities are the kids, and that’s the only thing I am able to focus on. I'm going to try to take your calls, but I have to do anything and everything for the kids right now, and for myself, because I’m not well."
Kendra is Being 'Coached' on How to Deal with Joseph's Jailing.
Kendra also shared that she has the help of others to navigate the situation.
"My coaches here are saying, 'Make sure you take care of yourself so that you can make good decisions for the kids.' So, I'm doing that," she added. "So, I don’t know how to be there for you."
Joseph tried to calm her concerns, responding: "I'll be fine, the kids need you. I appreciate you taking my calls, because that is very encouraging to me, just to hear your voice. I think about your sweet laugh all the time."
That note of love seemed to hit Kendra hard, as she replied, "Well, I don’t have it right now," and then broke down in tears.
Joseph Enters a Plea
As Radar reported, Joseph entered a "not guilty" plea moments before he made his first court appearance in Bay County, Florida, on Tuesday, March 31, on charges he sexually molested a nine-year-old girl in 2020.
A judge set his bond at $600,000 – $100,000 for the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by an individual 18 years of age or older", and $500,000 on the charge of "lewd and lascivious behavior, molesting a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older."
The second charge could lead to life in prison for the 31-year-old.
No Contact with Minors
Joseph was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, and must have supervised contact around any other minors – including his own children.
He bonded out that afternoon and is due again in court on April 20.