EXCLUSIVE: 'I Haven't Died Yet' — Kendra Duggar Makes Chilling Death Remarks Before Breaking Down in Tears During Jail Phone Call With Husband Joseph After Child Molestation Arrest

Radar has obtained several emotional calls Joseph made to Kendra while he was in the Washington County jail in Arkansas, awaiting his extradition to Florida.

In one call in particular, Kendra revealed her personal pain, morbidly confessing: "When I’m by myself, it’s just not a good thing. But I haven’t died yet, so... I haven’t died."

Kendra, 27, shared what a toll her 31-year-old husband's arrest has been on the family, as she struggled to keep their kids, and herself, together.

"I feel like I can’t be there as much for you right now. I have my own battles that I am dealing with," she told Joseph apologetically, to which he replied, "You have a lot of things you're dealing with, sweetie."

Kendra continued: "My priorities are the kids, and that’s the only thing I am able to focus on. I'm going to try to take your calls, but I have to do anything and everything for the kids right now, and for myself, because I’m not well."