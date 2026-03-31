'Entitled' Kai Trump Dragged for Posting Lip Syncing Videos on TikTok Amid War — With Trolls Raging 'She Should Be Looking to Enlist to Fight in Iran'

While some of Kai's TikTok followers shared positive comments, telling her how cute she looked and asking to know where they could buy her top, critics on X piled on the soon-to-be high school graduate.

"She's ridiculously entitled," one user huffed.

"This entire family simply cannot read the room," a second person sneered.

"Don't send your child to die until the Trump family stands up," a third person wrote, seemingly referring to the war, while a fourth chided, "Instead of Kai Trump posting about looking for a man… perhaps she should be looking to enlist to fight in Iran."

However, a fifth user countered, "Why can't you just let young people live their lives. She has no power. She makes no decisions. This is why normal people hate everyone on the left."