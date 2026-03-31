'Entitled' Kai Trump Dragged for Posting Lip Syncing Videos on TikTok Amid War — With Trolls Raging 'She Should Be Looking to Enlist to Fight in Iran'
March 31 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Kai Trump is catching heat online after the president’s granddaughter posted a breezy TikTok video while the war in Iran rages on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old shared clips of herself lip-syncing and showing off her outfit, but critics quickly piled on, blasting the timing as tone-deaf amid escalating global concerns and runaway gas prices.
Typical Teenager
Kai, who is Donald Trump's oldest grandchild, was seen in her Palm Beach, Florida, bedroom wearing a light blue halter crop top and crisp white pleated shorts.
She backed away from the camera to show off her entire outfit, accessorizing with a diamond heart pendant necklace. Kai even dipped back her blown-out honey-blonde hair to show off diamond earrings.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump awkwardly mouthed along to the Mama Mia movie soundtrack version of Abba's Gimme Gimme Gimme, gushing in the caption, "The greatest movie ever."
'She Should Be Looking to Enlist'
While some of Kai's TikTok followers shared positive comments, telling her how cute she looked and asking to know where they could buy her top, critics on X piled on the soon-to-be high school graduate.
"She's ridiculously entitled," one user huffed.
"This entire family simply cannot read the room," a second person sneered.
"Don't send your child to die until the Trump family stands up," a third person wrote, seemingly referring to the war, while a fourth chided, "Instead of Kai Trump posting about looking for a man… perhaps she should be looking to enlist to fight in Iran."
However, a fifth user countered, "Why can't you just let young people live their lives. She has no power. She makes no decisions. This is why normal people hate everyone on the left."
Kai Trump Hates the Divisive Nature of Politics
Kai has made it clear she's as apolitical as it comes, revealing in her very first podcast appearance in January, "To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely."
The University of Miami golf recruit told Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast that she has no intention of following in her grandpa's career path and wished Democrats and Republicans could do a better job of getting along.
"I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier," Kai shared at the time.
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Kai Trump Avoids Politics on Her Social Media Channels
Kai went on to share her thoughts on how polarizing social media is, which might explain why she posts such benign things as lip synching to a song she likes.
"I think there's a lot of radical left, there's radical right. And there's a lot of people that get too extreme. And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed or whatever kind of either be really one way or the other," she explained.
"And there's not a lot of things on social media where you're very much in the middle. And I think that's kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much. I think that's like the best way to say it."