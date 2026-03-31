King Charles Allows Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Swerve Royal Family's Easter Celebrations Amid Andrew Windsor Epstein Scandal

They were due to attend the royals’ traditional Easter Sunday church service at Windsor, but the pair have now made alternative plans.

However, sources have stressed that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, were very much part of the family Christmas at Sandringham and "will be seen" at future family celebrations, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their family, are expected to join Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other family members, at St George's Chapel.

But Andrew will be a notable absentee from the service. The former Duke of York, 66, is currently under police investigation for allegedly leaking secrets to pedo billionaire Jeffrey Epstein during his time in public office.