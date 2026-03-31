King Charles Allows Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Swerve Royal Family's Easter Celebrations Amid Andrew Windsor Epstein Scandal
March 31 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has allowed Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to miss the Royal Family's Easter celebrations, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch, 77, is understanding of the young royals' preference to remain out of the spotlight after becoming embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which saw their father, Andrew Windsor, stripped of his titles and arrested last month.
Princesses Make Alternative Plans
They were due to attend the royals’ traditional Easter Sunday church service at Windsor, but the pair have now made alternative plans.
However, sources have stressed that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, were very much part of the family Christmas at Sandringham and "will be seen" at future family celebrations, according to the Daily Mail.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their family, are expected to join Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other family members, at St George's Chapel.
But Andrew will be a notable absentee from the service. The former Duke of York, 66, is currently under police investigation for allegedly leaking secrets to pedo billionaire Jeffrey Epstein during his time in public office.
Jeffrey Epstein's Joked About Andrew Windsor 'Fitting In'
Radar recently revealed Andrew's controversial ties to Epstein are back under the spotlight after a victim shared disturbing new details about the royal's 2010 visit.
According to her account, the financier once joked about making Andrew part of his inner circle, claiming he would "fit in so well."
A Russian model identified as Mia, who said she spent more than five years in Epstein’s orbit, recalled the vile pedo allegedly saying: "We should adopt Andrew into our family."
She described the then-duke as at ease inside Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, where he spent time surrounded by young women later identified as victims.
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"He (Andrew) was so nice, he fit in so well. But everything felt very family-like," Mia said, according to the Daily Mail.
Mia said Andrew's presence brought a noticeably relaxed tone to the mansion. "With Andrew, it was very informal, like family," she explained.
She noted women were allowed to dress casually in sportswear during his visit, a sharp contrast to the stricter rules enforced when other powerful figures arrived.
The account raises questions about what Andrew may have understood at the time.
"Everyone thought I was a teenager altogether; I look very young," Mia said. "So, what were we all doing there? And if he didn't have any such questions, that's strange."
She added that figures like Andrew gave Epstein credibility: "At the time, he seemed just so cool, so pleasant, but in fact, people of his level legitimised someone like Jeffrey Epstein.
"And if a British prince is a guest at such a person's house, and you're like a girl from nowhere…who am I to judge someone like JE, when the British prince himself visits his house, jokes around?"
Mia also recalled being present during the now-infamous Central Park walk, claiming the outing was unplanned.
"We were walking behind them," she recalled. "I remember I didn't have warm clothes at the time. I borrowed someone's jacket from the house. It was this huge, ugly jacket. It was very cold."