Epstein 'Joked' About Adopting Disgraced Prince Andrew Into His 'Family,' Victim Claims — He 'Fit In So Well'

Ex-Prince Andrew's controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein are back under the spotlight after a victim shared disturbing new details about the royal's 2010 visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to her account, Jeffrey once joked about making Andrew part of his inner circle, claiming he "fit in so well."

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'Adopt Andrew'

Source: mega She alleged the royal appeared completely at ease inside Jeffrey's Manhattan mansion.

A Russian model identified as Mia, who said she spent more than five years in Jeffrey's orbit, recalled the disgraced financier allegedly saying: "We should adopt Andrew into our family." She described the duke as at ease inside Jeffrey's Manhattan townhouse, where he spent time surrounded by young women later identified as victims. "He (Andrew) was so nice, he fit in so well. But everything felt very family-like," Mia said, according to the Daily Mail.

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'Very Informal' Atmosphere

Source: mega The insider said Andrew’s visit created a relaxed, 'family-like' atmosphere in the home.

Mia said Andrew's presence brought a noticeably relaxed tone to the mansion. "With Andrew, it was very informal, like family," she explained. She noted women were allowed to dress casually in sportswear during his visit, a sharp contrast to the stricter rules enforced when other powerful figures arrived.

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Red Flags Ignored

Source: mega She questioned why Andrew didn't raise concerns about the young women present.

The account raises questions about what Andrew may have understood at the time. "Everyone thought I was a teenager altogether; I look very young," Mia said. "So, what were we all doing there? And if he didn't have any such questions, that's strange." She added that figures like Andrew gave Jeffrey credibility: "At the time, he seemed just so cool, so pleasant, but in fact, people of his level legitimised someone like Jeffrey Epstein." "And if a British prince is a guest at such a person's house, and you're like a girl from nowhere…who am I to judge someone like JE, when the British prince himself visits his house, jokes around?"

Disturbing Behavior and Fallout

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Source: mega The witness recalled walking behind Andrew and Epstein during their Central Park outing.