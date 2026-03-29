Epstein 'Joked' About Adopting Disgraced Prince Andrew Into His 'Family,' Victim Claims — He 'Fit In So Well'
March 29 2026, Updated 5:30 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew's controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein are back under the spotlight after a victim shared disturbing new details about the royal's 2010 visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to her account, Jeffrey once joked about making Andrew part of his inner circle, claiming he "fit in so well."
'Adopt Andrew'
A Russian model identified as Mia, who said she spent more than five years in Jeffrey's orbit, recalled the disgraced financier allegedly saying: "We should adopt Andrew into our family."
She described the duke as at ease inside Jeffrey's Manhattan townhouse, where he spent time surrounded by young women later identified as victims.
"He (Andrew) was so nice, he fit in so well. But everything felt very family-like," Mia said, according to the Daily Mail.
'Very Informal' Atmosphere
Mia said Andrew's presence brought a noticeably relaxed tone to the mansion.
"With Andrew, it was very informal, like family," she explained.
She noted women were allowed to dress casually in sportswear during his visit, a sharp contrast to the stricter rules enforced when other powerful figures arrived.
Red Flags Ignored
The account raises questions about what Andrew may have understood at the time.
"Everyone thought I was a teenager altogether; I look very young," Mia said.
"So, what were we all doing there? And if he didn't have any such questions, that's strange."
She added that figures like Andrew gave Jeffrey credibility: "At the time, he seemed just so cool, so pleasant, but in fact, people of his level legitimised someone like Jeffrey Epstein."
"And if a British prince is a guest at such a person's house, and you're like a girl from nowhere…who am I to judge someone like JE, when the British prince himself visits his house, jokes around?"
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Disturbing Behavior and Fallout
Mia also recalled being present during the now-infamous Central Park walk, claiming the outing was unplanned.
"We were walking behind them," she said. "I remember I didn't have warm clothes at the time. I borrowed someone's jacket from the house. It was this huge, ugly jacket. It was very cold."
She further described Jeffrey's alleged pattern of initiating physical contact under the guise of helping women relax.
"He had this trick when he met women; one of the first things he'd say: 'You’ve got such tension in your back, I'll do an adjustment for you.'"
"And he'd do these things, lay them on the floor and all the bones would crack."
She also questioned whether Andrew may have mirrored that behavior: "Maybe Andrew did the same, maybe JE taught him to do it? Because otherwise, why lie on the floor?"