EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson Was Left Raging Over Claim She Was Contemplating Joining Reality Show Featuring Clones of Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis

It was reported Ferguson had spoken with multiple production companies in the United States in May 2023 about a possible series involving the corgis. According to the Daily Mail, a synopsis for the proposed show stated: "With the help of a team of scientists and investors, Fergie sets up a company called The Queen's Corgis, which aims to clone the Queen's corgis and sell them to other dog lovers around the world."

It continued: "But as she dives deeper into the world of genetics and cloning, Fergie realizes that her business venture is not without controversy… ."

The synopsis added: "As the series unfolds, viewers will be taken on a journey through the fascinating world of genetics and cloning, as well as the inner workings of the royal family. They will witness the highs and lows of Fergie's business venture, and see how her determination and resilience are put to the test."