EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson Was Left Raging Over Claim She Was Contemplating Joining Reality Show Featuring Clones of Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis
March 29 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson has taken the rare step to publicly deny claims she planned to take part in a reality television series involving cloning Queen Elizabeth's corgis.
The former Duchess of York, 66, was reported to have considered a programme centred on cloning the late monarch's dogs, Muick and Sandy, which she and her former husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 66, took in after Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022. But in a statement, a representative for Ferguson said she declined the idea following initial discussions with Halcyon Studios about a broader programme focused on dogs.
The former duchess' representative said: "Ms. Ferguson regularly receives varied TV offers and proposals - often for reality shows which she always declines." The spokesperson added "to be absolutely clear" she "declined the proposal" regarding a reality TV show involving the late Queen's corgis.
They admitted Sarah "received the proposal following some initial conversations with Halcyon media to discuss a potential programme on dogs generally" - but stressed "conversations ended following her declining the opportunity suggested".
Corgi Cloning Show Pitch Sparks Controversy
It was reported Ferguson had spoken with multiple production companies in the United States in May 2023 about a possible series involving the corgis. According to the Daily Mail, a synopsis for the proposed show stated: "With the help of a team of scientists and investors, Fergie sets up a company called The Queen's Corgis, which aims to clone the Queen's corgis and sell them to other dog lovers around the world."
It continued: "But as she dives deeper into the world of genetics and cloning, Fergie realizes that her business venture is not without controversy… ."
The synopsis added: "As the series unfolds, viewers will be taken on a journey through the fascinating world of genetics and cloning, as well as the inner workings of the royal family. They will witness the highs and lows of Fergie's business venture, and see how her determination and resilience are put to the test."
Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis Remain in Spotlight
Queen Elizabeth was known for her long-standing affection for corgis, having owned more than 30 during her lifetime. Muick and Sandy were the two dogs that outlived her and were present at her funeral in September 2022.
The corgis have remained a subject of public attention following reports that Sarah and Andrew moved out of their home, Royal Lodge, in February. Ferguson last publicly addressed the dogs in September 2025, sharing an Instagram post in tribute to Queen Elizabeth. She wrote: "Her Majesty will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten."
Sarah added: "Not a day goes by when I don't think of the kindness I was unstintingly shown in good times and bad."
In a 2023 interview, Ferguson said of the dogs: "They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic."
A source told us: "Sarah was furious about this rumour she was actually considering taking part in the corgi cloning show.
"She is desperately trying to keep her head down amid her and Andrew's Epstein scandal, and she thought it was time to speak out to deny it as she is trying to stay in with the royal family as much as she can under the circumstances.
"She does not have much contact with them now, but the last thing she wants to do is infuriate them by appearing to have agreed to appear on a barmy reality show, and she was raging over the claim."