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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Faces Furious Girlfriend Vanessa Trump After DUI Crash, Source Claims — 'She's Not Happy At All'

image of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: @TigerWoods/X

Tiger Woods returned home after his DUI arrest to face girlfriend Vanessa Trump.

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March 29 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods' latest DUI scandal isn't just creating legal trouble; it's causing serious tension at home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The golf icon, 50, was arrested after a chaotic crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, and according to an insider, the fallout quickly turned personal when he returned home to girlfriend Vanessa Trump.

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Crash Sparks Chaos

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image of Sources said she was 'not happy at all' and deeply frustrated by the situation.
Source: mega

Sources said she was 'not happy at all' and deeply frustrated by the situation.

Authorities say Woods flipped his SUV during a high-speed incident on a quiet residential road, eventually climbing out of the vehicle before being taken into custody.

While he registered a 0.00 blood alcohol level at the scene, Woods refused to provide a urine sample. Drug recognition experts reportedly suspected he may have been under the influence of medication or another substance at the time of the crash.

After spending roughly eight hours behind bars, the athlete was released and driven home by a friend late that night.

Neither Woods nor Vanessa has publicly addressed the incident.

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Furious At Home

image of The insider revealed she warned Woods to get his behavior under control fast.
Source: mega

The insider revealed she warned Woods to get his behavior under control fast.

But according to a source close to the couple, the real fallout began once Woods walked through the door.

"She's not happy at all," the insider said of Vanessa, who had been following the unfolding drama from nearby, according to the Daily Mail. "She's both disappointed and a little bit p---ed, if I'm being honest."

The source added that Vanessa made it clear she expects major changes moving forward.

"It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that," the insider explained. "He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around."

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Boundaries Set

image of Woods was described as apologetic and 'mortified' over the humiliating fallout.
Source: mega

Woods was described as apologetic and 'mortified' over the humiliating fallout.

While the situation hasn't escalated into a full-blown ultimatum, the message was reportedly unmistakable.

"This is a concerned girlfriend expressing boundaries and saying that he's got to get his s--- together, like right now," the source added.

Woods, for his part, is said to be taking the situation seriously.

"He's very apologetic, from what I've heard. He wants to fix this. He's embarrassed, he's mortified at all this... and this is really humiliating for it to happen again," the insider said.

Vanessa, meanwhile, is also feeling the pressure of public scrutiny.

"And Vanessa is embarrassed, too. All her friends are like, 'Girl, what the hell?'" the source claimed.

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image of Rehab is now being considered as the couple navigates the tense aftermath.
Source: mega

Rehab is now being considered as the couple navigates the tense aftermath.

The scandal has also reignited concerns about Woods' past struggles. Following a previous DUI arrest in 2017, he entered rehab for a painkiller addiction.

Now, insiders suggest history could repeat itself.

"Yeah, expect him to go into treatment soon," the source revealed.

"They don't argue very much, and she didn't exactly say that they're fighting, but she's making her feelings abundantly clear. There's no mistaking that this is a big deal to her," they added.

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