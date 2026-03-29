Tiger Woods Faces Furious Girlfriend Vanessa Trump After DUI Crash, Source Claims — 'She's Not Happy At All'

Authorities say Woods flipped his SUV during a high-speed incident on a quiet residential road, eventually climbing out of the vehicle before being taken into custody.

While he registered a 0.00 blood alcohol level at the scene, Woods refused to provide a urine sample. Drug recognition experts reportedly suspected he may have been under the influence of medication or another substance at the time of the crash.

After spending roughly eight hours behind bars, the athlete was released and driven home by a friend late that night.

Neither Woods nor Vanessa has publicly addressed the incident.