Tiger Woods Banned From Driving Trump Grandkids by Secret Service Even Before Recent DUI
March 29 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
The fallout from Tiger Woods' recent DUI arrest is stirring fresh concern inside the Trump orbit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, an insider claimed restrictions involving the golf legend and the family's children were already in place long before the incident.
'Concern'
A source claimed there had been unease about Woods being behind the wheel with the grandchildren of Donald Trump, noting that federal protection protocols effectively removed that possibility altogether.
"There would be concern if their kids weren't being protected by Secret Service," the insider said to the New York Post, pointing to the constant security presence surrounding the family.
Secret Service Steps In
The source added that agents were never going to allow Woods to drive the children, regardless of his recent legal troubles.
"They're certainly not letting Tiger Woods — even without the DUI — drive the kids," the insider said.
Members of the president's immediate family are under round-the-clock protection, with Secret Service agents responsible for maintaining strict safety standards at all times.
The children in question are those of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, who has been romantically linked to Woods.
The former couple shares five children, ranging in age from their late teens to pre-teens, all of whom fall under federal protection due to their connection to the president.
Donald Trump Speaks Out
Despite the concern circulating behind the scenes, Donald Trump publicly struck a far more sympathetic tone when addressing Woods’ situation.
"I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty," Trump said while speaking to reporters. "There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty."
The president and Woods have maintained a longstanding relationship over the years, having golfed together on multiple occasions and crossed paths at high-profile events, including visits to the White House.
Tiger Woods Recent DUI Arrest
Woods was arrested on March 27 after a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities said he was driving a dark SUV when he tried to pass a utility vehicle and collided with the attached trailer.
He was able to get out of the car on his own, but officers at the scene reportedly observed signs that raised concerns about impairment.
Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said there was little evidence suggesting alcohol played a role, which was later supported when Woods recorded a 0.00% BAC on a breath test.
However, Woods refused to submit to a urine test, leading to charges including DUI, property damage, and refusal to comply with a lawful request.
Woods spent the night in jail, and his mugshot showed the athlete looking visibly disheveled.