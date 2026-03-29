Tiger Woods Banned From Driving Trump Grandkids by Secret Service Even Before Recent DUI

However, an insider claimed restrictions involving the golf legend and the family's children were already in place long before the incident.

The fallout from Tiger Woods ' recent DUI arrest is stirring fresh concern inside the Trump orbit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Concerns emerged about his proximity to the Trump family's children.

"There would be concern if their kids weren't being protected by Secret Service," the insider said to the New York Post , pointing to the constant security presence surrounding the family.

A source claimed there had been unease about Woods being behind the wheel with the grandchildren of Donald Trump , noting that federal protection protocols effectively removed that possibility altogether.

The source added that agents were never going to allow Woods to drive the children, regardless of his recent legal troubles.

"They're certainly not letting Tiger Woods — even without the DUI — drive the kids," the insider said.

Members of the president's immediate family are under round-the-clock protection, with Secret Service agents responsible for maintaining strict safety standards at all times.

The children in question are those of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, who has been romantically linked to Woods.

The former couple shares five children, ranging in age from their late teens to pre-teens, all of whom fall under federal protection due to their connection to the president.