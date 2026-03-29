EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Horrified' Over Sarah Ferguson's Claim She Was Talking to Queen Elizabeth's Ghost Through Her Corgis
March 29 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, were left "appalled" after Sarah Ferguson claimed the Queen's ghost was communicating with her from beyond the grave through her Corgis.
As we reported last year, Ferguson, 66, said she was getting "advice" from Queen Elizabeth about her royal banishment by apparently chatting to the late monarch's "spirit", which she believes lives in two of her beloved corgis.
Sarah Ferguson Said Queen Speaks Through Corgis
The shamed former Duchess, now formally plain Ms. Sarah Ferguson after being stripped of her title alongside her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal, believes the two dogs, Muick and Sandy – which she inherited after Her Majesty's death in 2022 – are channels for the Queen's ghost.
"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson babbled during an appearance at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London.
She told the laughing audience that when the animals bark at nothing, "I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."
'Intense Irritation'
But sources have now told Tom Sykes' The Royalist Substack the declarations have caused "intense irritation" with William and Catherine.
Sykes wrote in the latest edition of his blog: "William and Catherine, along with those who actually cared for and spent time with the Queen in her final months, such as her oldest friend and dresser, Angela Kelly, thought it was a bizarre and tasteless way for Sarah to boast, erroneously in their opinion, of her spiritual closeness to Elizabeth.
"They also found it distasteful that Sarah pretended to friends that she had been 'left' the dogs in the late sovereign's will, when, in fact, they were simply returned to Andrew and Sarah who had given the Queen the dogs, Sandy and Muick, without consulting with other members of the family, in 2021."
Palace Divided as Concerns Grow Over Ferguson's Behavior
One royal source told us: "Sarah insists the Queen's spirit lives on through those dogs. She says they comfort her and even guide her decisions, and are helping give her advice about what to do since she now faces life without a duchess title and is having to leave her Royal Lodge home.
"Some people at the palace think it's sweet - others whisper she's gone completely mad and she's losing her mind, while William and Kate remain horrified by the claim."
The dogs were gifted to Elizabeth by Ferguson and Andrew in 2021, and following the Queen's death, the ex-couple took them back into their care.
As Ferguson clings to her spectral connection with the Queen, insiders said the pair's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are deeply concerned about their parents' stability. One royal aide told us: "The sisters adore both their parents, but it's been an incredibly hard year.
"Their mother's finding comfort in talking to the dogs as if the Queen's spirit is with her, and their father's been cast out. None of them could have predicted life turning out this way."