EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Horrified' Over Sarah Ferguson's Claim She Was Talking to Queen Elizabeth's Ghost Through Her Corgis

The shamed former Duchess, now formally plain Ms. Sarah Ferguson after being stripped of her title alongside her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal, believes the two dogs, Muick and Sandy – which she inherited after Her Majesty's death in 2022 – are channels for the Queen's ghost.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson babbled during an appearance at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London.

She told the laughing audience that when the animals bark at nothing, "I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."