Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Horrified' Over Sarah Ferguson's Claim She Was Talking to Queen Elizabeth's Ghost Through Her Corgis

Photo of Corgis, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton

William and Kate were reportedly horrified by Sarah Ferguson's ghost claim.

March 29 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, were left "appalled" after Sarah Ferguson claimed the Queen's ghost was communicating with her from beyond the grave through her Corgis.

As we reported last year, Ferguson, 66, said she was getting "advice" from Queen Elizabeth about her royal banishment by apparently chatting to the late monarch's "spirit", which she believes lives in two of her beloved corgis.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Said Queen Speaks Through Corgis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Queen Elizabeth and her two corgis
Source: MEGA

The 66-year-old former Duchess claimed Queen Elizabeth II communicates with her through her surviving Corgis.

The shamed former Duchess, now formally plain Ms. Sarah Ferguson after being stripped of her title alongside her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal, believes the two dogs, Muick and Sandy which she inherited after Her Majesty's death in 2022 are channels for the Queen's ghost.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson babbled during an appearance at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London.

She told the laughing audience that when the animals bark at nothing, "I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

Article continues below advertisement

'Intense Irritation'

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Catherine felt appalled by her remarks.

But sources have now told Tom Sykes' The Royalist Substack the declarations have caused "intense irritation" with William and Catherine.

Sykes wrote in the latest edition of his blog: "William and Catherine, along with those who actually cared for and spent time with the Queen in her final months, such as her oldest friend and dresser, Angela Kelly, thought it was a bizarre and tasteless way for Sarah to boast, erroneously in their opinion, of her spiritual closeness to Elizabeth.

"They also found it distasteful that Sarah pretended to friends that she had been 'left' the dogs in the late sovereign's will, when, in fact, they were simply returned to Andrew and Sarah who had given the Queen the dogs, Sandy and Muick, without consulting with other members of the family, in 2021."

Article continues below advertisement

Palace Divided as Concerns Grow Over Ferguson's Behavior

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA
READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: The 'Horrifically Complex' Legal Reason That Means Andrew Windsor 'Will Almost Certainly Never Do Jail Time'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Plotting to Emerge 'Unrecognizable' With Facelift and Body Overhaul as She 'Hunts for Sugar Daddy'

One royal source told us: "Sarah insists the Queen's spirit lives on through those dogs. She says they comfort her and even guide her decisions, and are helping give her advice about what to do since she now faces life without a duchess title and is having to leave her Royal Lodge home.

"Some people at the palace think it's sweet - others whisper she's gone completely mad and she's losing her mind, while William and Kate remain horrified by the claim."

The dogs were gifted to Elizabeth by Ferguson and Andrew in 2021, and following the Queen's death, the ex-couple took them back into their care.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie expressed concern privately.

As Ferguson clings to her spectral connection with the Queen, insiders said the pair's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are deeply concerned about their parents' stability. One royal aide told us: "The sisters adore both their parents, but it's been an incredibly hard year.

"Their mother's finding comfort in talking to the dogs as if the Queen's spirit is with her, and their father's been cast out. None of them could have predicted life turning out this way."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.