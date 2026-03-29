RFK Jr. Claims Trump Drew 'Perfect' Middle East Map From Memory, Sparking Mockery Online — 'He Absolutely Hallucinated That'
March 29 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raised eyebrows after recounting a jaw-dropping story about Donald Trump's alleged brilliance, one that quickly triggered widespread ridicule online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Health and Human Services secretary made the claim during an appearance at CPAC, where he praised the president's intellect and insisted he had completely misjudged him in the past.
Wild Plane Story
Speaking with Mercedes Schlapp, Kennedy described a moment from the campaign trail that he said changed his perception of Trump.
"One time during the campaign, I was on the airplane with him," Kennedy recalled. "And we were sitting across the table from each other, eating McDonald's…drinking Diet Coke… And we started talking about Syria."
According to Kennedy, Trump then did something unexpected.
"He got a placemat, and he turned it on its back. And then he took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East," he claimed. "And then, he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map."
Kennedy said the moment challenged everything he thought he knew about Trump.
"It just challenged a lot of the assumptions that I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what's happening in each one of the agencies," he said.
Complete 180
The controversial figure went even further, insisting his view of Trump had dramatically shifted.
"President Trump is exactly the opposite of everything that I believed him to be," Kennedy said. "I admit I basically drank the Kool-Aid that he was this bombastic narcissist that didn't read books [and] was ill-informed."
"And now I know the exact opposite," he continued. "He's the opposite of a narcissist; he's an empath."
Internet Reacts
The story quickly made the rounds online, and critics weren't buying it.
"If you believe this story, you may be the dumbest, most gullible person you yourself have ever come across," one user wrote.
Another pointed to a past contradiction: "But when Trump was confronted about the Epstein birthday card, he claimed that he doesn't draw."
Others were more blunt in dismissing the claim altogether.
"He absolutely hallucinated that," one person said.
"I don't think this is true," another added.
Critics also used the moment to slam the broader administration.
"If you still need confirmation that Trump's running an administration of gigantic liars, just listen to this clip," one user wrote.
Another chimed in: "In the history of things that never happened, nothing has ever happened less."
Donald Trump's Diet
RFK Jr. preciously revealed the president's diet, in complete shock, Trump was still 'alive.'
"The president," he said. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don't know how he’s alive, but he is."
He also called the Don "the most energetic person any of us have ever met."