RFK Jr. Claims Trump Drew 'Perfect' Middle East Map From Memory, Sparking Mockery Online — 'He Absolutely Hallucinated That'

The Health and Human Services secretary made the claim during an appearance at CPAC , where he praised the president's intellect and insisted he had completely misjudged him in the past.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raised eyebrows after recounting a jaw-dropping story about Donald Trump 's alleged brilliance, one that quickly triggered widespread ridicule online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking with Mercedes Schlapp, Kennedy described a moment from the campaign trail that he said changed his perception of Trump.

"One time during the campaign, I was on the airplane with him," Kennedy recalled. "And we were sitting across the table from each other, eating McDonald's…drinking Diet Coke… And we started talking about Syria."

According to Kennedy, Trump then did something unexpected.

"He got a placemat, and he turned it on its back. And then he took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East," he claimed. "And then, he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map."

Kennedy said the moment challenged everything he thought he knew about Trump.

"It just challenged a lot of the assumptions that I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what's happening in each one of the agencies," he said.