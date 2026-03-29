EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's 'Death Look' — How Actress' Dramatic Transformation 'Is Heartbreaking Preparation for Her Ex Bruce Willis Passing Away'

Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 until 2000, has continued to support him and his family since the Die Hard former action man's shattering diagnosis. Those close to the actress said her commitment has only deepened as his condition progresses.

A friend added: "Demi has been absolutely resolute about standing by Bruce through every stage of this, no matter how difficult it becomes. There is no hesitation in her commitment - she wants to be there, to support him, to show up in whatever way is needed. But that level of devotion is not without its toll, and it is something she carries with her every day."

"What people are noticing about her appearance is really just the surface of something much deeper. Behind the scenes, she is processing an enormous amount of emotion - grief, acceptance, and the uncertainty of what lies ahead. The changes in how she presents herself are, in many ways, an outward expression of that internal journey she is going through privately."

"But, my particular perspective is, one, I really always say it's so important just to meet them where they're at. Don't have an expectation of them needing to be who they were or who you want them to be. And when you do that I find that there is an incredible sweetness and something that's soft and tender and loving. Perhaps it is more playful and childlike in certain sense because of how much more caretaking they need."