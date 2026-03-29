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Home > News > Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Praises Trump and Calls Democrats 'KKK Party' in Shocking Rant: 'I Agree With a Lot of What He's Doing'

split image of Donald Trump and Nick Cannon
Source: mega

Nick Cannon shared controversial political views during a recent episode of his show 'Big Drive.'

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March 29 2026, Updated 12:10 p.m. ET

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Nick Cannon turned heads after unleashing a fiery political rant, including praise for President Donald Trump, during a candid conversation on his show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking on a recent episode of Big Drive, the 45-year-old didn't hold back, declaring, "I f--- with Trump."

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Blunt Political Claims

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image of The entertainer revealed he supports President Donald Trump and agrees with many of his actions.
Source: mega

The entertainer revealed he supports President Donald Trump and agrees with many of his actions.

Cannon sparked controversy when he made a sweeping statement about party history.

"People don't know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK," he said. "People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves."

The remarks came as Cannon and his guest, Amber Rose, dove into a broader discussion about political identity and shifting allegiances.

Rose publicly endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential race, even speaking at the Republican National Convention.

During her speech, she explained why she started to support Trump.

Rose said her father told her to research the former real estate mogul's policies.

"The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side, the people who support him," she said. "When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth. American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier, and stronger."

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Source: @NickCannon/YouTube

Cannon also claimed Democrats are the party of the KKK.

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'They Don't Care'

image of Guest Amber Rose discussed her shift from liberal views to supporting Republicans.
Source: @NickCannon/YouTube

Guest Amber Rose discussed her shift from liberal views to supporting Republicans.

Rose, who said she once identified as a liberal Democrat, explained why she's changed her stance in recent years.

"Democrats don't care about Black people," she said. 'They don't care about people of color and the Republicans do. That's the misconception."

Cannon agreed that their views overlap in some areas, telling her, "You and I have some conservative views. You're just a little more outspoken."

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Rejecting Both Parties

image of The pair agreed on several conservative viewpoints despite Cannon rejecting party labels.
Source: mega

The pair agreed on several conservative viewpoints despite Cannon rejecting party labels.

Despite his praise for Trump, Cannon insisted he doesn't fully align with either side of the political aisle.

"Honestly, I don't subscribe to either party," he said, referencing W.E.B. Du Bois. "I rock with W.E.B. Du Bois when he said this, 'There's no such thing as two parties. It's just one evil party with two different names.'"

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Backing Donald Trump

image of Cannon said he 'f---- with Trump.'
Source: mega

Cannon said he 'f---- with Trump.'

Rose also revealed she supported Trump in the 2024 election, explaining, "We had two options and he was by far the better option."

"As of now, I agree with a lot of the things he's doing," she added.

Cannon echoed her support, praising the president’s actions. "[He's] cleaning house," he said. "He's doing what he said he was going to do."

The entertainer doubled down on his stance later in the conversation, repeating, "I f--- with Trump."

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