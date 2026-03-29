Nick Cannon Praises Trump and Calls Democrats 'KKK Party' in Shocking Rant: 'I Agree With a Lot of What He's Doing'

Cannon sparked controversy when he made a sweeping statement about party history.

"People don't know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK," he said. "People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves."

The remarks came as Cannon and his guest, Amber Rose, dove into a broader discussion about political identity and shifting allegiances.

Rose publicly endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential race, even speaking at the Republican National Convention.

During her speech, she explained why she started to support Trump.

Rose said her father told her to research the former real estate mogul's policies.

"The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side, the people who support him," she said. "When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth. American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier, and stronger."